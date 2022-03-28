Poco X4 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 695, 64MP Triple Cameras Launched in India

After launching the Poco X4 Pro 5G in the global market at MWC 2022 earlier this year, Poco has brought its mid-ranger to Indian shores today. The X4 Pro comes with a Snapdragon chipset, 64MP triple cameras, and many other advanced features. So, take a closer look at its key specs and features before moving to the price and availability in India.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Launched in India

Poco X4 Pro 5G: Key Specs and Features

Starting with the design, the Poco X4 Pro comes with an all-glass design with a horizontal camera bump at the back. The device is around 8.12mm thick and weighs 205g. At the front, there is a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The panel supports the DCI-P3 color gamut and has a peak brightness of 1200 nits. There is also a top-center punch-hole to house the 16MP selfie shooter.

At the back, there is a triple-camera setup. However, unlike the 108MP lens on the global model, the Indian variant comes with a 64MP primary lens. There is also an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 118-degree FOV and a 2MP macro sensor. Furthermore, there are various camera features like smart ISO, faster auto-focus, dual-video mode, super-macro mode, kaleidoscope, and more.

Under the hood, the Poco X4 Pro sports the mid-range Snapdragon 695 5G chipset that was released late last year. It is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM with a Dynamic RAM expansion feature and up to 128GB of internal storage. There is a microSD card slot to expand the storage to up to 1TB. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging inside.

Other than these, the Poco X4 Pro comes with support for 5G networks for both SIM cards with seven 5G bands, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, and Bluetooth 5.1. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, a USB-C port for charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack onboard. The device runs the Android 12-based MIUI 13 for POCO out of the box.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the prices of the Poco X4 Pro 5G variants in India, you can check them out below.

6GB + 64GB – Rs 18,999

6GB + 128GB – Rs 19,999

8GB + 128GB – Rs 21,999

The device comes in three color options – Laser Black, Laser Blue, and Poco Yellow. It will be available to buy on Flipkart, starting from April 5. There will also be an introductory offer for HDFC Bank customers that will offer a Rs 1,000 discount. So, if you are in the market for a 5G mid-ranger, the Poco X4 Pro 5G, might suffice your need. Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments below.