Moto G52 with OLED Display and Snapdragon 680 Launched in India; Starts at Rs 14,499

As expected, Motorola has introduced another budget smartphone as part of its Moto G-series in India. Moto G52, which was previously introduced globally, comes with a 90Hz OLED display, 50MP triple cameras, the promise of the Android 13 update, and more. Here’s all you need to know.

Moto G52: Price and Availability

The Moto G52 is priced at Rs 14,499 for the 4GB+64GB model and Rs 15,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant. Customers can also avail of an instant discount of Rs 1,000 with HDFC Bank cards, thus, bringing the price down to Rs 13,499 (4GB + 64GB) and Rs 14,499 (6GB + 128GB). There’s also a Jio offer, which includes Rs 2,000 cashback on recharge and a discount of Rs 549 on Zee5’s annual subscription.

The Moto G52 comes in Charcoal grey and Porcelain white colorways. The smartphone will be up for grabs, starting May 3 via Flipkart and leading offline stores.

Moto G52: Specs and Features

The Moto G52 is claimed to be the “slimmest and the lightest” phone under Rs 15,000 and features an elongated pill-shaped rear camera hump and a punch-hole screen. The 6.6-inch pOLED display supports a Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut, DC Dimming, and more.

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU. This is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s also support for expandable storage up to 1TB.

The camera department includes a 50MP main snapper with Quad Pixel technology and PDAF, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP third camera. The front camera stands at 16MP.

The Moto G52 features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W TurboPower fast charging. It runs near-stock Android 12 and Motorola promises an Android 13 update along with 3 years of security updates.

Additional features include an IP52 rating, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face unlock, NFC support, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, and more.