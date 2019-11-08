Sony PlayStation 5 is over a year away from being officially made available to gamers. I know, it’s a bummer that a console we had been waiting for years has been confirmed to arrive next year. However, we are learning tidbits of information about the PS5 and well, Sony’s boss says getting code to run on PlayStation 5 is easier than ever before.

Jim Ryan, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment in a recent interview stated, “One thing that makes me particularly optimistic that what we’re hearing from developers and publishers, is the ease in which they are able to get code running on PlayStation 5 is way beyond any experience they’ve had on any other PlayStation platform.”

Developers have already started optimizing and testing their games for the PS5 and well, Sony is now focused on building the content library leading up to the PS5 release. Ryan states that “he’s personally focused on the games that will make or break PlayStation 5, just as they do every platform.” It looks like developers won’t be running into issues like they did with the PlayStation 3.

This does sound promising not only for developers, who will be at ease building new and more appealing experiences for the console but also for gamers who will soon be able to access these titles. Ryan talked about the PlayStation community in the interview and he hinted at one of PS5’s standout features – backward compatibility.

Yes, one of the points that Ryan addressed was that one of the tasks for the company will be to “take that community and transition it from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, and at a scale and pace that we’ve never delivered on before.” Now, tell me if it doesn’t sound like Sony already has plans to lure in existing Sony PlayStation 4 users to upgrade and still be able to enjoy older titles they adore and new titles they could fall in love with.

Sony is also going global with the PlayStation 5, says Ryan. He plans to pull together the company’s teams in 3 regions – Japan, Europe and the US, with a particular focus on the marketing of its next gaming console. There’s still a bunch of time to go until the official debut of PlayStation 5, so stay tuned for more rumors, hardware specs and comparisons with Microsoft’s Project Scarlett.