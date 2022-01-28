Google Play Store Gains a New “Offers” Tab to Show Deals on Apps, Games, and More

Google has started rolling out a new “Offers” tab in the Play Store on Android phones to make it easier for users to find attractive deals on apps and games. The new section, which was being tested last year, will reside in the bottom navigation bar of the Play Store app and will offer limited-time deals and discounts on various in-app purchases. Let’s take a look at the details.

Google Play Store now has the New “Offers” Section

Google, via an official blog post, has announced the rollout of the new section, which will help users discover new apps and games features while saving a bit of their “moolah.” The users will be able to discover various deals on apps and games across categories, including travel, shopping, media and entertainment, fitness, and more.

The new Offers tab will provide dedicated sections for limited-time deals and offers on games and apps that users might like. These deals will be updated regularly to enable users to discover new apps and games every week.

Some of the types of deals that will be available in the Offers tab include sales on games and in-game items like tokens, magic orbs, and more. It will also include rewards, bundled offers, discounts on movies, and books that are available for rent or purchase on the platform. Plus, there will be a “Try something new” section, which will list apps and games that offer 30 days free trials or other extended free-of-cost trial deals.

The new Offers tab in the Google Play Store has started rolling it out to users in the USA, India, and Indonesia, and will soon be expanded to other regions later this year. However, in our initial testing, the new tab is currently available in the above regions, as well as Hong Kong and the Netherlands.

Now, if you are not seeing the “Offers” tab, here’s a workaround. We suggest you “Force Stop” the Play Store app. To do that, long-press the Play Store app icon -> go to the “App Info” page from the context menu. Here, tap on “Force Stop” and then reopen the Play Store app to see the new “Offers” tab in the bottom navigation bar.

This new section surely makes a difference and will help you big time in saving some money and getting access to the apps you might be avoided otherwise. Do you like this feature too? Let us know your thoughts on it in the comments below.