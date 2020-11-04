Soon after Google launched the Pixel 5, early customers started noticing an unusual gap between the screen and body of the phone. While everyone was expecting the company to either recall the faulty units or offer a refund, Google now claims it is a ‘normal part of the design’.

The update comes from a ‘Community Specialist’ on Google’s forums (via 9to5Google). “We’ve had a chance to investigate units from customers and, combined with our quality control data from the factory, we can confirm that the variation in the clearance between the body and the display is a normal part of the design of your Pixel 5,” reads the post.

Putting an end to the confusion around the status of the official IP68 rating, Google says that the strange gap doesn’t affect the water and dust resistance or functionality of the phone. However, the company mentions that it will ‘work with customers on an individual basis to address any concerns.’

From what it looks like, Google is taking a casual stance on the situation. Regardless of what Google wants you to believe, having a gap between the screen and body of any phone doesn’t sound ‘normal’ to me.

If you are one of those Pixel 5 owners facing this issue and are wondering if you should really care to replace the device, the best solution would be to contact customer support and replace the unit as soon as possible. Honestly, that’s what I would have done had I spent $699 on a Pixel 5 or any phone, for that matter.

Featured Image Courtesy: a normal Pixel 5 via Google Forums