Originally introduced with the Pixel 4 earlier this year, Google’s unique Recorder app was officially released earlier this month for a bunch of other Pixel devices, including the Pixel 2, 3 and 3a. While it still remains unavailable officially on other Android phones, it has now been ported to support most Android devices running Android 9 Pie and above, including the first-gen Pixel devices, which are not officially supported by the app.

According to XDA, the ported version of the app only works on devices without significant modifications to the TextView component in the Android framework. That being said, it is apparently fully compatible with Huawei and Honor phones running EMUI 9 (Android 9 Pie) or EMUI 10 (Android 10), LG phones running LG UX 8.0 (Android 9 Pie), Motorola phones running Android 9 Pie, Nokia phones running Android 9 Pie, Samsung Galaxy phones running One UI 1.0/1.5 (Android 9 Pie) or One UI 2.0 (Android 10) and Sony Xperia phones running Android 9 Pie or Android 10.

Do note that the app doesn’t work at all on Xiaomi devices and, is only partially working on phones from Asus, Oppo, Realme and OnePlus. Thankfully, though, it works fully on all OnePlus and Xiaomi devices running AOSP-based custom ROMs. Users wanting to try out Google Recorder on their device may either download the modified version of the latest release (version 1.1.284 / courtesy: XDA), or opt for an older build (version 1.0.271) in case they’re looking for an official, unmodified APK.

In case you don’t know it already, the Recorder app can transcribe audio to text locally and in real-time, without needing an internet connection. Google says it brings the power of search and AI to audio recording, converting anything you speak into the phone’s microphone into text in real time. The entire process happens offline, which means your audio never leaves your phone.