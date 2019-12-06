Originally introduced with the Pixel 4 earlier this year, Google’s unique Recorder app is now compatible with some older Pixel devices, including the Pixel 2, 3 and 3a. The development comes just over a month after the company announced plans to make the app available to older Pixel handsets, but there’s no word on whether it will be rolled out to other Android devices, including the 1st-gen Pixel smartphones going forward.

The Recorder app, in case you don’t know it already, can transcribe audio to text locally and in real-time, without needing an internet connection. Google says it brings the power of search and AI to audio recording, converting anything you speak into the phone’s microphone into text in real time. According to the company, the app “automatically transcribes speech and tags sounds like music, applause, and more, so you can search your recordings to quickly find the part you’re looking for”. The entire process happens offline, which means your audio never leaves your phone.

The feature is currently only available in English, but Google says it will be available in more languages soon. The app is officially only available on select Pixel handsets, but it can be installed on other Android devices as well, and you can do that by downlaoding this APK on your smartphone. Do note, however, that while the basic recording feature may be working on all devices, the actual transcription feature seems to be a bit of a hit or miss, going by posts on Reddit and online social media.