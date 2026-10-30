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Phantom Blade Zero Surpasses 700K Players on Steam in Just 24 Hours of Launch

Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
Phantom Blade Zero Steam Logo and Graph
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Phantom Blade Zero has reached an all-time peak of 723,876 concurrent players on Steam in just 24 hours of its release.
  • The game is sitting at an 88 Metascore and a Very Positive rating from Steam users.
  • Its launch makes it one of the biggest single player game releases on Steam.
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Phantom Blade Zero is off to an incredible launch on Steam, attracting thousands of players. The action RPG from S-GAME has already reached an all-time peak of over 700,000 concurrent players on Valve’s platform alone. It is quickly becoming one of the biggest single-player game launches on Steam.

Phantom Blade Zero reached this milestone on October 29, 2026, shortly after its global release. The game has also climbed to the top of Steam’s best-selling games chart. What’s most impressive about the game’s launch is how it compares to other major single-player releases on Steam.

concurrent players of Phantom Blade Zero on SteamDB
Image Credit: SteamDB

According to SteamDB, PBZ reached an all-time peak of 723,876 concurrent players in just a 24-hour window. With that impressive number, the game has already surpassed popular single-player titles like Hollow Knight: Silksong. It is also closing in on the records set by Baldur’s Gate 3 (875,343 players) and Hogwarts Legacy (879,308 players).

While it is still far from another Chinese single-player hit, Black Myth: Wukong (2.4 million players) on Steam, the game is receiving a positive response from critics and players alike. Phantom Blade Zero’s Metacritic score is also mighty impressive at 88, while its Steam reviews are currently rated Very Positive.

Developed by Chinese studio S-GAME, Phantom Blade Zero is an action RPG that takes you on a journey that combines traditional Wuxia storytelling with fast-paced combat. Players take control of Soul, an assassin who has only 66 days left to live after being framed for the murder of his master.

There’s a wide variety of weapons in Phantom Blade Zero, with martial arts-inspired combat and an interconnected world filled with terrifying enemies and mysteries. Additionally, its dark setting with traditional Chinese aesthetics makes it quite a unique experience. With such a strong debut, Phantom Blade Zero has established itself as one of the biggest single-player releases on Steam this year.

Can Phantom Blade Zero continue this momentum coming Halloween weekend and climb even higher on Steam’s charts? Let us know in the comments below.

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Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia
Shubham Chaurasia

A gaming writer with a knack for finding the stories behind the games. From breaking news to detailed guides, I enjoy digging into the details that make gaming interesting. When I'm not exploring the latest in gaming, I'm probably catching up on anime. There's always something new to discover.

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