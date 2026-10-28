Phantom Blade Zero Release Times and Date (Countdown Timer)

S-Game’s upcoming action-adventure RPG, Phantom Blade Zero, is one of this year’s most anticipated games. The game follows the journey of Soul, a warrior with just 66 days to live, who must fight to clear his name after someone frames him for murdering his master.

It takes you through eight interconnected, open-ended regions of the Wulin, where you battle deadly bosses, uncover a conspiracy, and race to find a cure for your fatal wound. Ahead of its release, Phantom Blade Zero has an 88 Metacritic score and has received rave reviews from critics. So, here are the Phantom Blade Zero release times with a countdown timer.

When Does Phantom Blade Zero Come Out?

Phantom Blade Zero releases worldwide on October 28, 2026, at 7 PM PT/10 PM ET. Developer S-Game has confirmed through Phantom Blade Zero’s X account that the game will follow a simultaneous global release, meaning it will unlock at the same time for everyone.

Image Credit: S-Game

Since it’s a simultaneous worldwide unlock, Phantom Blade Zero will release in most regions on October 29, 2026, except US West, US East, and Brazil. That said, here are the Phantom Blade Zero release times for key regions across the world on PS5 and PC:

Region Release Time US West 7 PM PT (October 28) US East 10 PM ET (October 28) Brazil 11 PM BRT (October 28) UK 2 AM BST (October 29) Germany 3 AM CEST (October 29) France 3 AM CEST (October 29) South Africa 4 AM SAST (October 29) Turkey 5 AM TRT (October 29) Russia 5 AM MSK (October 29) UAE 6 AM GST (October 29) India 7:30 AM (October 29) Singapore 10 AM SGT (October 29) Philippines 10 AM PST (October 29) China 10 AM CST (October 29) South Korea 11 AM KST (October 29) Japan 11 AM JST (October 29) Australia 1 PM AEST (October 29) New Zealand 3 PM NZST (October 29)

Phantom Blade Zero Countdown Timer

Phantom Blade Zero unlocks at the same time for everyone on PS5 and PC, and this accessible countdown timer will tell you exactly how long you have until the action game launches on your platform. There’s no need to convert release times manually, as this timer will do so automatically:

Phantom Blade Zero Release Countdown Timer 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Phantom Blade Zero is now out on PS5 and PC!

Phantom Blade Zero Preload Size

Preloads for S-Game’s upcoming action RPG are already live, so if you have your Phantom Blade Zero pre-order with you, you can start downloading it now on PS5 and PC. However, the developer has warned that you need at least 300 GB of free disk space for the pre-load process.

Image Credit: S-Game

With that out of the way, here are the exact preload sizes for the game on PS5 and PC:

PS5: 134.857 GB

134.857 GB PC: 145 GB available space

Meanwhile, check out our Phantom Blade Zero system requirements guide to see if your PC is ready to handle the Wulin world flawlessly. Considering S-Game has already confirmed how long it takes to beat Phantom Blade Zero, it’s a massively demanding game, so you need to keep your specs up to date.

At the same time, PS5 users can clear up some storage to preload the game and enjoy it as soon as it unlocks on the platform. Unfortunately, Phantom Blade Zero is skipping Xbox at launch, but it will likely arrive on the console in 2027.

S-Game has also confirmed the physical release for Phantom Blade Zero next year. That said, are you excited for Phantom Blade Zero? Tell us in the comments section below.