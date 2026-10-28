Home > News > Phantom Blade Zero Release Times and Date (Countdown Timer)

Phantom Blade Zero Release Times and Date (Countdown Timer)

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Phantom Blade Zero cover image with Soul in the background along with the logo.
Image Credit: S-Game
In Short
  • Phantom Blade Zero releases on PS5 and PC on October 28, 2026, at 7 PM PT/10 PM ET.
  • The game will launch simultaneously, unlocking in most regions on October 29.
  • Preloads are already available, with the game taking up around 140-150 GB on PS5 and PC.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

S-Game’s upcoming action-adventure RPG, Phantom Blade Zero, is one of this year’s most anticipated games. The game follows the journey of Soul, a warrior with just 66 days to live, who must fight to clear his name after someone frames him for murdering his master.

It takes you through eight interconnected, open-ended regions of the Wulin, where you battle deadly bosses, uncover a conspiracy, and race to find a cure for your fatal wound. Ahead of its release, Phantom Blade Zero has an 88 Metacritic score and has received rave reviews from critics. So, here are the Phantom Blade Zero release times with a countdown timer.

When Does Phantom Blade Zero Come Out?

Phantom Blade Zero releases worldwide on October 28, 2026, at 7 PM PT/10 PM ET. Developer S-Game has confirmed through Phantom Blade Zero’s X account that the game will follow a simultaneous global release, meaning it will unlock at the same time for everyone.

Protagonist Soul entering a boss arena in Phantom Blade Zero.
Image Credit: S-Game

Since it’s a simultaneous worldwide unlock, Phantom Blade Zero will release in most regions on October 29, 2026, except US West, US East, and Brazil. That said, here are the Phantom Blade Zero release times for key regions across the world on PS5 and PC:

RegionRelease Time
US West7 PM PT (October 28)
US East10 PM ET (October 28)
Brazil11 PM BRT (October 28)
UK2 AM BST (October 29)
Germany3 AM CEST (October 29)
France3 AM CEST (October 29)
South Africa4 AM SAST (October 29)
Turkey5 AM TRT (October 29)
Russia5 AM MSK (October 29)
UAE6 AM GST (October 29)
India7:30 AM (October 29)
Singapore10 AM SGT (October 29)
Philippines10 AM PST (October 29)
China10 AM CST (October 29)
South Korea11 AM KST (October 29)
Japan11 AM JST (October 29)
Australia1 PM AEST (October 29)
New Zealand3 PM NZST (October 29)

Phantom Blade Zero Countdown Timer

Phantom Blade Zero unlocks at the same time for everyone on PS5 and PC, and this accessible countdown timer will tell you exactly how long you have until the action game launches on your platform. There’s no need to convert release times manually, as this timer will do so automatically:

Phantom Blade Zero Release Countdown Timer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Phantom Blade Zero is now out on PS5 and PC!

Phantom Blade Zero Preload Size

Preloads for S-Game’s upcoming action RPG are already live, so if you have your Phantom Blade Zero pre-order with you, you can start downloading it now on PS5 and PC. However, the developer has warned that you need at least 300 GB of free disk space for the pre-load process.

Soul fighting an enemy in Phantom Blade Zero.
Image Credit: S-Game

With that out of the way, here are the exact preload sizes for the game on PS5 and PC:

  • PS5: 134.857 GB
  • PC: 145 GB available space

Meanwhile, check out our Phantom Blade Zero system requirements guide to see if your PC is ready to handle the Wulin world flawlessly. Considering S-Game has already confirmed how long it takes to beat Phantom Blade Zero, it’s a massively demanding game, so you need to keep your specs up to date.

At the same time, PS5 users can clear up some storage to preload the game and enjoy it as soon as it unlocks on the platform. Unfortunately, Phantom Blade Zero is skipping Xbox at launch, but it will likely arrive on the console in 2027.

S-Game has also confirmed the physical release for Phantom Blade Zero next year. That said, are you excited for Phantom Blade Zero? Tell us in the comments section below.

Related Articles
How Long to Beat Phantom Blade Zero? Answered
Sanmay Chakrabarti Oct 23, 2026
Phantom Blade Zero Collector’s Edition Gets You a 6-Inch Soul Figurine, No Disc
Sagnik Adhikary Aug 14, 2026
Phantom Blade Zero Pre-Order Guide: Editions, Prices, and More
Sagnik Adhikary Aug 13, 2026
How to Get Phantom Blade Zero Skin in Fortnite for Free
Matthew Wilkins Aug 12, 2026
#Tags
featured
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recent News
    Xbox CTO Vows to Fix Game Review Process After Modern Warfare 4’s Metacritic Problem
    Xbox CTO Vows to Fix Game Review Process After Modern Warfare 4’s Metacritic Problem
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    GTA 6 Review Copies Are Reportedly Watermarked to Stop Leaks Before Launch
    GTA 6 Review Copies Are Reportedly Watermarked to Stop Leaks Before Launch
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    GTA 6 PC Launch Could Be Just 7 Months Away, Says Industry Analyst
    GTA 6 PC Launch Could Be Just 7 Months Away, Says Industry Analyst
    Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
    GTA 6 PS5 File Size: How Much GB Storage You Need?
    GTA 6 PS5 File Size: How Much GB Storage You Need?
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Minecraft Is Out Now on Switch 2 with Exclusive Super Mario Add-On
    Minecraft Is Out Now on Switch 2 with Exclusive Super Mario Add-On
    Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas Bipradeep Biswas
    Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 6 Adds Snow Bricks, Cold Sulfur Cube Archetype, and More
    Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 6 Adds Snow Bricks, Cold Sulfur Cube Archetype, and More
    Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas Bipradeep Biswas
    Sony Data Breach Hits 2.58 Million Users, Bank Account Details and Passwords Exposed
    Sony Data Breach Hits 2.58 Million Users, Bank Account Details and Passwords Exposed
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary