Home > News > Phantom Blade Zero Scores an Impressive 88 Metacritic Score as Reviews Go Live

Phantom Blade Zero Scores an Impressive 88 Metacritic Score as Reviews Go Live

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
Phantom Blade Zero Meta Critic score
Image Credit: S-Games (edited by Sanmay / Beebom)
In Short
  • Phantom Blade Zero review scores are now live on Metacritic and OpenCritic.
  • The game averages an 88 score on Metacritic and a 91 score on OpenCritic.
  • There are absolutely zero negative reviews of the game thus far.
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Phantom Blade Zero review scores are out, and the game averages an impressive 91 on OpenCritic and 88 on Metacritic. Almost hundred percent of critics are recommending the game, which is an incredible number for any game. Many critics have mentioned Phantom Blade Zero as the best action game they have played in recent memory.

What’s shocking is that the game has absolutely zero negative reviews thus far, on both Metacritic and OpenCritic. Normally, we at least have a couple of reviews that are negative towards a game, with very few games ending up reaching this level of recognition. That is sure to increase Phantom Blade Zero pre-orders before the game is released at the end of this week.

Soul in Phantom Blade Zero
Image Credit: S-Game (via YouTube/PlayStation)

Even though there are no negative reviews, some critics have mixed feelings about Phantom Blade Zero. Eurogamer, for one, has talked about balance and quality issues affecting the experience of the game, giving it a score of 60 on Metacritic. However, other critics haven’t highlighted any such issues in their reviews.

Other critics like IGN have emphasized the high-quality action combat along with good replayability. The critics have mentioned playing over 50 hours of Phantom Blade Zero without feeling it get old. Phantom Blade Zero’s game length is about 20-30 hours for the main story, so critics are definitely enjoying the game a lot more than its game length.

Overall, the reviews have also drawn a direct correlation to Black Myth Wukong in terms of playstyle. Although Phantom Blade Zero offers a much different approach to combat than BMW, the game, the combat style of both game are likely similar to a level.

Gamers who enjoy difficult action combat games like Elden Ring and other soulslikes are sure to enjoy playing Phantom Blade Zero. With games like Valor Mortis also out this year, soulslike fans are surely having a great time.

So, what are your thoughts on Phantom Blade Zero review scores thus far? Are you planning to buy the game yet? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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