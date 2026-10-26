Phantom Blade Zero Scores an Impressive 88 Metacritic Score as Reviews Go Live

Phantom Blade Zero review scores are out, and the game averages an impressive 91 on OpenCritic and 88 on Metacritic. Almost hundred percent of critics are recommending the game, which is an incredible number for any game. Many critics have mentioned Phantom Blade Zero as the best action game they have played in recent memory.

What’s shocking is that the game has absolutely zero negative reviews thus far, on both Metacritic and OpenCritic. Normally, we at least have a couple of reviews that are negative towards a game, with very few games ending up reaching this level of recognition. That is sure to increase Phantom Blade Zero pre-orders before the game is released at the end of this week.

Image Credit: S-Game (via YouTube/PlayStation)

Even though there are no negative reviews, some critics have mixed feelings about Phantom Blade Zero. Eurogamer, for one, has talked about balance and quality issues affecting the experience of the game, giving it a score of 60 on Metacritic. However, other critics haven’t highlighted any such issues in their reviews.

Other critics like IGN have emphasized the high-quality action combat along with good replayability. The critics have mentioned playing over 50 hours of Phantom Blade Zero without feeling it get old. Phantom Blade Zero’s game length is about 20-30 hours for the main story, so critics are definitely enjoying the game a lot more than its game length.

Overall, the reviews have also drawn a direct correlation to Black Myth Wukong in terms of playstyle. Although Phantom Blade Zero offers a much different approach to combat than BMW, the game, the combat style of both game are likely similar to a level.

Gamers who enjoy difficult action combat games like Elden Ring and other soulslikes are sure to enjoy playing Phantom Blade Zero. With games like Valor Mortis also out this year, soulslike fans are surely having a great time.

So, what are your thoughts on Phantom Blade Zero review scores thus far? Are you planning to buy the game yet? Tell us in the comments section below.