Phantom Blade Zero State of Play Reveals the Combat System, 55+ Weapons, and a Massive World

Phantom Blade Zero has added a 20-minute gameplay deep dive in the August State of Play, and it comes with details that fans have been waiting for. The gameplay deep dive is led by Donnie Yen, who has served as a Creative Consultant for Phantom Blade Zero since 2023. Here is everything you need to know about the Phantom Blade State of Play 20-minute deep dive.

Phantom Blade Zero Major Story and Gameplay Details Revealed in State of Play August

The Phantom Blade Zero State of Play gameplay deep dive revealed much, but here is a quick summary of everything substantial that you should know:

World and Fast Travel

The game takes place in Wulin, and it will have 8 interconnected regions. Although Phantom Blade Zero is not an open-world game, it is also not entirely linear. The levels are said to be handcrafted and offer many secret bosses and weapons.

Players will have to use Bells to fast travel between the connected worlds. Phantom Blade Zero will have an ink-drawn style map, which players will be able to use to navigate around.

The world in Phantom Blade Zero looks amazing. However, you must check Phantom Blade Zero system requirements to know whether the game will run on your device or not.

Story Details

The story of Phantom Blade Zero follows Soul, one of the most feared blades, who has fallen from grace after being falsely accused of his master’s murder. Soul then has a final duel with his brother Zuoshang, where both strike each other through the heart.

However, the mysterious healer ‘Flesh Sculptor’ would revive Soul, but he would only have 66 days to live and find a cure. To find a cure, Soul will have to confront those who set him up, which will be the main storyline of the game.

The choices you make throughout the game are said to determine the final destiny, so expect multiple endings. Pre-order Phantom Blade Zero to get exclusive outfits, which can be used to roleplay from the very start of the game.

Image Credit: S-Game (via YouTube/PlayStation)

The game will have multiple side quests along with an overarching main story. On top of that, it appears that every quest you complete will be influential in creating the final ending.

Gameplay: Combat, Weapons, and More

Phantom Blade Zero’s combat is described as Kung Fu Punk, where traditional Kung Fu will meet steampunk machinery with body modification. Each of the Phantom Blade Zero weapons has been inspired by Chinese folklore. The game will have 30 primary weapons and 25 secondary weapons.

The secondary weapons are also called Phantom Edges, and they work in tandem with your primary weapons. The trailer showed Soul using a rotating spinning blade ability around him, while using a primary sword to execute normal attacks.

Each of the weapons has specific abilities and attack patterns. Upgrading the weapon unlocks its true potential, or skills. However, not every weapon is viable against every enemy type.

Players will have to swap their arsenal based on the enemies they face, like using hammers against shielded enemies. The game will also feature a skill tree, which can be used to further strengthen Soul in the game.

Difficulty Settings

Phantom Blade Zero is not a Souls-like and will feature multiple difficulty settings. The wayfarer difficulty will allow players to have a much easier time than the game’s normal difficulty. On the other hand, the game also features the Hellwalker difficulty mode, which will make bosses able to react based on the player’s attack pattern.

Image Credit: S-Game (via YouTube/PlayStation)

How this will play out is still hard to guess, but if it feels like input reading, then players won’t be too happy about it. However, at least the difficulty levels don’t mean simple damage and health increases for enemies. The game will also feature a 66-day mode, where players have to end the game in 66 lives.

So, that’s everything revealed in the Phantom Blade Zero State of Play August 2026 deep dive. Are you excited for the game’s release? Tell us in the comments section below.