Penguin’s Character Will Not Be As Likable By Episode 8 Says Colin Farrell

The Penguin since its debut has received a lot of positive reception from the audience for its familiar yet unique storytelling style. Even though this story is about one of the most notorious villains in Batman saga, people have seemed to develop a liking towards the character of Oz which is pretty understandable since he is the show’s protagonist. However, according to Colin Farrell, this liking towards the character might fade away by the finale of The Penguin.

Image Courtesy: Warner Bros. Discovery

Recently, Colin Farrell had a conversation with Virgin Radio UK, where he was asked about how he feels regarding the super positive reception of The Penguin. In the conversation, the interviewer also said that even though Oz is a villain he is quite likable by stating “I like him like is is he a lovable Rogue but also a lethal person”.

To which Colin responded by saying that as the series continues, the character of Oz will start to get in touch with his darker side and become the villain Batman fans are familiar with eventually becoming more unlikable and brutal. He said-

“l you haven’t seen the eighth episode now it’s funny by the end of the eight. I I’m not sure I don’t know I have no idea and the audience will find whatever they watch in whatever way they find it but I would be surprised if anyone liked him by the end of eight”

With that being said, it seems as if Oz has not been changed as much as we believed he has been and is just gradually moving towards being the menace he is known for.

It looks like he will reach the level of being a Batman villain by the end of this season. Is he going to kill Victor in episode 8? Well, we’ll find out in The Penguin episode 8.