Matt Reeves Confirms The Penguin Season 2 Is Happening!

When we talk about all the shows and movies we saw in 2024, The Penguin easily comes among the top 5 best shows we got in the previous year. With how the first season of Penguin ended, most of us thought that the story with Ozwald at the center would not move forward and would see its continuation in The Batman Part 2. However, the fans can rejoice since Matt Reeves has confirmed that The Penguin Season 2 is happening, and let me tell you all about what he had to say!

In an interview given to The Hollywood Reporter at the Golden Globe Awards where Colin Farrell won the award for the best actor, Matt Reeves confirmed that he, Colin, and all the others involved in the series are working on The Penguin Season 2 but have not landed the right idea yet. According to Colin, since they are also doing The Batman Part 2, they are carefully pricing together the story to fit in perfectly.

“We are talking about doing another season,Lauren and Dylan and I are talking about what we would do, and it’s really about coming up with the right idea and also about the timing, you know, we’re doing The Batman Part 2 and so how all of that fits together, but we’re really excited about doing another season and we’ll just have to figure out exactly the right idea.” – Colin Farrell

With this, we might get to see another season of The Penguin Season 2 next year since The Batman has been delayed to 2027 and it could elaborate upon the story of The Penguin before we get to see him face The Batman. So, let’s wait and see what Matt Reeves and Colin have in store for us, and stay tuned with us for further updates!