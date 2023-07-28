Pebble Revolve Launched in India; Check out the Details!

Pebble has launched another smartwatch in India under the Rs 5,000 segment. However, this is a unique device. The newly launched Pebble Revolve will let you not only customize the UI to your liking but will also let you change the entire look of it! Keep reading to learn more about it.

Pebble Revolve: Specs and Features

The Pebble Revolve features a 1.39-inch round dial HD display with 550 nits of brightness and Always-On-Display (AOD) functionality. The display is encased within a round metallic chassis that you can pair with either a silicon band or a metallic band as well as a leather strap option.

The key selling point of the device is that you can entirely swap the metal dials of the smartwatch for an entirely new look! Even the bands are interchangeable to go along with the look of the dial you choose. You can choose from a selection of 9 UI styles and can pair the same with the dial and band of your choice. The best part is that these customizable elements of the smartwatch are bundled within the package.

It has a 230mAh battery which the company claims can last up to 7 days on a single charge. The Revolve is your perfect fitness and wellness companion with multiple sports modes and vitality monitoring features like heart rate measuring, SpO2 Monitoring, and sleep monitoring. It is also IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and supports voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant.

The Revolve smartwatch supports calling functionality, thanks to Bluetooth 5.1. You get several calling features like access to a full dial pad, call history, the capability to save up to 10 contacts, and much more. The device is compatible with both Android and iOS. With the Pebble Revolve, you also get access to several handy features like an alarm clock, calendar, calculator, timer, flashlight, the Find phone feature, and much more. You can also get social media apps, SMS, call, and more notifications.

Price and Availability

The Pebble Revolve smartwatch brings likable customization options at a starting price of Rs 3,499. You can purchase the smartwatch right away from the official Pebble website and via Flipkart.

Buy Pebble Revolve smartwatch via Flipkart