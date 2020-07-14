After launching the Reno4 series in China last month, Chinese smartphone giant Oppo has been prepping to bring the device to other regions like India. Now, it appears like the global variant of Reno4 Pro would make its way to Taiwan, thanks to a recent National Communications Commission (NCC) listing.

The model number of the handset, according to the listing, is OPPO CPH2089, The listing reveals the live images flaunting a slightly new design at the rear side of the handset. Unlike the Chinese variants, the Reno4 Pro images reveal a ring-like design made of the letters ‘O’ and ‘P’. Take a look at the image below.

According to a recent report, Oppo may launch the Reno4 Pro sometime between July 20th and July 24th in India. In terms of specifications, the handset features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ curved 90Hz OLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution. The display goes up to 1100 nits of brightness and flaunts HDR10+ support.

As far as the cameras are concerned, Oppo has equipped triple cameras, of which the primary sensor is a 48MP Sony IMX586 lens with OIS. The secondary camera is a 12MP Sony IMX708 ultra-wide sensor with a 120-degree FOV, accompanied by a 13MP telephoto lens with 5x optical and 20x digital zoom.

The Reno4 Pro runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset. You get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The company offers ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. The Reno4 Pro equips a 4,000mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC charging, capable of completely charging the device in around 35 minutes.