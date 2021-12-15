Oppo Find N, the Company’s First-Ever Foldable Phone, Goes Official

On the second day of Oppo’s INNO Day 2021 event, the company has unveiled its first-ever foldable smartphone in the form of the Oppo Find N. The smartphone, as Oppo says, is a result of 4 years of research and development and 6 generations of prototypes to offer a fresh foldable phone experience to users. Here’s what the foldable device is all about.

Oppo Find N Foldable Phone Launched

Let’s start with the design. The Oppo Find N has a book-like opening scenario, much like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, the one from Oppo focuses on the landscape nature of the display. With the inner display’s aspect ratio of 8:4:9, Oppo makes it easier for users to unfold the phone directly into the landscape mode so that watching videos, attending virtual meetings, reading content, and more become easier without the need for rotating the phone.

While the inner display spans 7.1-inch, the outer display is merely 5.49-inch in size. Yeah, the Oppo Find N is compact and tiny compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. When folded, the outer display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 allows for a conventional phone experience for one-hand usability. The inner display has a 0.03m thick Flexion UTG (ultra-thin-glass) and is touted to ensure over 200,000 folds and still maintain a smooth usage.

The LTPO screen supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz (auto adjusts between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the content) and a touch sampling rate of up to 1,000Hz. The screens will come with color calibration and brightness tunings.

Oppo Find N gets a Flexion Hinge with a unique water-drop hinge design, which calls for a smooth folding experience. This design widens the angle while the phone is folded and provides a buffer, which creates minimal crease. The crease is up to 80% less noticeable as compared to the competition. Plus, the gap between the two parts of the phone is also less and the inner screen is less prone to scratches.

As for the back panel, it has a 3D-curved design with Gorilla Glass Victus. The rear camera setup has a blend of ceramic for some premium touch. There are three color options to choose from — Black with a glittery matte glass, White with glossy glass, and Purple with light and shadow illusions.

Oppo Find N: Features and Specs

Oppo has included three rear cameras on the Find N, including a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto lens. There are selfie cameras on both the inner and outer screens. The phone supports camera features such as a split-camera screen (to use one side of the large screen to take photos and the other side to perform tasks), the ability to use both the screens to preview images when the phone is unfolded, and the ability to take selfies using the rear camera.

The Flexion Hinge enables FlexForm mode (much like the Galaxy Z Flip‘s’ Flex mode) and allows users to freely stand at various angles (50 to 120 degrees) and act as a tripod to record 4K HD time-lapse videos, attend video calls hands-free, and even take pictures.

The foldable phone includes a number of software innovations as well. It is optimized for the Notes, Music, and Camera apps for better usability, allows more new gestures to make multitasking a breeze and even has hand gestures for taking selfies.

Coming to the specs sheet, the Oppo Find N is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform (and not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship chipset), paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge. which can fully charge the phone in around 70 minutes. There’s support for 15W AirVOOC wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Additionally, the device supports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and more.

Price and Availability

The Oppo Find N is priced at CNY 7699 (around Rs 92,000) for 8GB RAM+128GB storage and CNY 8,999 (around Rs 100,000) for 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It will be available to buy in China, starting December 23. There’s no word on its availability in India or other global markets just yet. Oppo has also introduced the Oppo Care+ coverage program with accidental coverage and more, starting at CNY 1,499 (around Rs 17,000).