Chinese smartphone maker OPPO which doled out Rs 300 crore worth unique offers on its smartphone portfolio during the first wave of festive sales has paid off well and the company has witnessed an overwhelming response, Sumit Walia, VP, Product and Marketing, OPPO India, said on Thursday.

The company planned unique offerings for its customers such as complete damage protection, one-time screen replacement and cashback on bank debit/credit cards, no-cost EMI and exchange options on its expanded portfolio including six new devices launched ahead of the festive period including Reno2 and A series.

“We have kept the momentum alive by offering our customers with unique offers which will remain available till the end of this month,” Walia told IANS. According to him, the customer-first approach has clicked massively among the consumers.

According to Counterpoint Research, OPPO bagged top position in the after-sales service, saying the brand was the quickest in after-sales service delivery with 51 per cent of the issues fixed within an hour.

OPPO has created an intrinsic network of over 60,000 sales points and over 250 exclusive retail outlets across the country. It also has a robust network of over 500 exclusive service centres across 476 Indian cities. Additionally, OPPO ‘Care Customer Services’ are available in nine languages, most by any smartphone company in India.

A dedicated AI-powered chatbot called ‘Ollie’ is available 24×7 for consumers that resolves 94.5 per cent of their queries.

“The comprehensive customer experience across verticals has been a key factor in our growth and has helped us increase the brand love. As per a recent report by International Data Corporation (IDC), all these efforts combined have helped us achieve an astounding growth of 41 per cent in Q2, 2019,” said Walia.

OPPO had 9.7 per cent market share in the Indian smartphone market in the second quarter (Q2) this year because of affordable A series. Online channel accounted for 19.1 per cent for OPPO — driven by online exclusive model “K1”.

“We aggressively planned for the festive period and are extending offers pan-India across online and offline platforms for our valued customers,” the company executive added.