OpenAI’s SearchGPT Falls Short of Expectations, Reveal Early Access Users

OpenAI opened limited access to its SearchGPT prototype in July, but so far only a small number of users have access to it. SearchGPT has been touted as a potential alternative to Google Search. Now, a recent report by The Washington Post highlights how SearchGPT performs and shares insights of those who have access to OpenAI’s search tool.

Early access users say that SearchGPT uses AI to summarize information from various outlets and provide quick answers, similar to Perplexity. The search tool also adds relevant sources at the bottom. However, SearchGPT is also prone to occasional hallucinations and presents false information with confidence. It also has trouble finding local information and fails to answer some shopping queries.

Further, a user who has access to the SearchGPT prototype says that he finds OpenAI’s search tool underwhelming and doesn’t consider it a serious threat to Google Search. Since OpenAI is one of the top AI labs building flagship models, he expected a breakthrough in AI search as well, however, he says SearchGPT “isn’t exactly too impressive.”

Another user found SearchGPT better than Google’s AI Overview, which has been heavily criticized for generating nonsensical and misleading answers. He said, “I would choose SearchGPT over Google any day.” Having said that, both users agree that OpenAI’s search tool is not as impressive as Perplexity, a small startup working on AI-powered search.

The Washington Post reached out to OpenAI and a spokesperson said that the best features of SearchGPT will be integrated into ChatGPT. However, OpenAI avoided answering whether SearchGPT will show ads just like Google and stated that OpenAI’s business relies on subscriptions. Now, whether the SearchGPT experience inside ChatGPT will be free or part of a paid plan remains to be seen.