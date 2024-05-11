OpenAI Sets the Stage for Monday Event, But No Search Engine Coming

OpenAI has now officially announced an event for May 13, just a day before the Google I/O event. Earlier, we reported that OpenAI is planning to launch its ChatGPT search engine on Monday. However, Sam Altman has shared on X that it won’t be a search engine launch, quelling all the anticipation. Neither the event is scheduled for the next big AI model, GPT-5. We’ll be streaming live on https://t.co/OcO6MLUYGH at 10AM PT Monday, May 13 to demo some ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 10, 2024

Altman says, “not gpt-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! feels like magic to me.” On the other hand, OpenAI says that the company will demo some ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates. not gpt-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! feels like magic to me.



monday 10am PT. https://t.co/nqftf6lRL1— Sam Altman (@sama) May 10, 2024

The “new stuff” might be related to a new search product, integrated within ChatGPT. It could be similar to Perplexity, rather than a full-fledged search engine like Google Search. By the way, the recently discovered subdomain for ChatGPT Search has moved from “search.chatgpt.com” to “search.chatgpt.com/search”.

As for GPT-4 updates, it’s likely OpenAI will be releasing some GPT-4 Lite models. Some model codenames have appeared online such as gpt-4l, gpt-4l-auto, and gpt-4-auto. These model names have been found in the source code of ChatGPT’s Android app.

Whatever OpenAI is cooking, we will find out on Monday. If you wish to join the event, OpenAI will be live streaming on openai.com (visit) at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). Meanwhile, let us know what you expect from the announcement.