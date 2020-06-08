OnePlus has long been rumored to be working on a mid-range smartphone. Previously, it was being dubbed the OnePlus 8 Lite but reliable tipsters revealed that OnePlus Z is what the company’s affordable new phone will be called. OnePlus has itself confirmed its re-entry into the affordable smartphone segment just recently. And now, we seem to have stumbled upon the possible specifications, as well as the pricing, of the OnePlus Z in its entirety,

OnePlus Z: Rumored Specs and Features

First spotted by XDA Developers, some PayBack loyalty program users were recently served with a survey inquiring them whether they would be interested in picking up a OnePlus phone with the specs and price mentioned below. One of the users uploaded the survey’s screenshot to the online forum, DesiDime.

The specs revealed in the survey are in line with the plethora of rumors we have seen over the past few months. So, what will we get? OnePlus Z will feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and possibly, a Full-HD (2340 x 1080) resolution. It will have a punch-hole cutout with a 16MP selfie snapper and an in-display fingerprint scanner in tow.

OnePlus Z will be powered by the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765G chipset, with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will obviously run Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 out-of-the-box. The device will come with a modest 4,300mAh battery pack with 30W Warp Charging in tow.

In the camera department, OnePlus Z will bring along a 64MP primary camera, a 16MP secondary camera (possibly, ultra-wide), and a 2MP depth sensor.

Rumored Price & Launch Date

As you can see in the image above, the 5G-enabled OnePlus mid-range smartphone is said to be priced at around Rs. 24,999 in India. This finding came in this morning and it has already been disputed by reliable tipster Max J. on Twitter. He says that the aforementioned specs are incorrect and that he will publish more reliable information very soon.

I'm sorry to say that but… the specs are not correct. https://t.co/W75ZysQFPj — Max J. (@MaxJmb) June 8, 2020

In addition to the specs, a rumored launch date for the OnePlus Z has also popped up online today. The folks over at Android Central report that OnePlus’ mid-range phone launches on July 10. The event has been pushed back multiple times and a source has revealed the said launch date. However, I feel this could be the ‘first sale’ date and the OnePlus Z will debut alongside the company’s new affordable smart TV lineup.