Home > News > OnePlus Watch 3 Could Feature New Health Sensors to Challenge Galaxy Watch

OnePlus Watch 3 Could Feature New Health Sensors to Challenge Galaxy Watch

Abubakar Mohammed
Comments 0
OnePlus 2R on a person's wrist with an analog watch face in front of a bright pink background
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • The OnePlus Watch 3 series could feature more health sensors like ECG and Skin Temperature.
  • A new OHealth update adds ECG, Wrist Temperature, and a 60-second Health Checkup.
  • Besides, the app also adds OnePlus Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro models which could launch soon.

Modern Wear OS smartwatches come with an array of sensors that help you monitor aspects of your body. One of them is an ECG sensor (Electrocardiogram) which helps measure the electrical activity and rhythm of your heart. Apple and Samsung’s Galaxy Watches have had the ability to measure ECG since Watch Active2, and it looks like OnePlus could finally catch up with its upcoming OnePlus Watch 3 and 3 Pro.

Spotted by Android Authority, OnePlus’ latest OHealth app version 4.30.11 brings a handful of new features such as a 60-second checkup, Wrist temperature, and ECG. The ECG results show signs of Sinus rhythm, Atrial fibrillation, Irregular heartbeat (Premature Atrial/Ventricular contractions), and High or low heart rates.

ECG wrist temperature and checkup features on OHealth app OnePlus
Image Credit: Android Authority

The Skin Temperature measurement looks similar to the Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch, as it measures wrist temperature during sleep. The app shows you a graph of the measurements with the variability on different days of the week. There’s also a new Health Insights feature. It shows you sleep and other health metrics and trends for the past 10 days.

OnePlus OHealth Your Day at a glance page
Image Credit: Android Authority

Health features aside, the app also lists the OnePlus Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro devices, which could launch very soon. According to rumors, the Watch 3 and 3 Pro will get bigger batteries alongside a functional rotating crown. Both watches are expected to arrive with Snapdragon W5 SoC, 2 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage.

Considering the OnePlus Watch 2 launched in March 2024, the OnePlus Watch 3 series could launch in a few months. You can expect it to feature the same dual OS configuration for an extended battery life. And, the new sensors should make the device a strong case against Galaxy Watches, which are arguably some of the best Wear OS smartwatches out there.

Related Articles
We Asked If “AI Was Really Useful on Smartphones in 2024” and Here’s What You Chose
Anshuman Jain Dec 31, 2024
OxygenOS 15 Review: A Visual Feast with Room for Refinement
Abubakar Mohammed Dec 21, 2024
OnePlus 13 Series Launch Date Leaks, Coming Early Next Month
Abubakar Mohammed Dec 17, 2024

What are your thoughts on the latest leak? Would you buy a OnePlus Watch 3 if it gets ECG and Skin Temperature sensors? Let us know in the comments below.

#Tags
#OnePlus

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech on Beebom. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, hunting heads in competitive FPS games, or exploring Teyvat in Genshin Impact. He has previously worked for leading publications such as Fossbytes, How-To Geek, and Android Police.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...