OnePlus Watch 3 Could Feature New Health Sensors to Challenge Galaxy Watch

Modern Wear OS smartwatches come with an array of sensors that help you monitor aspects of your body. One of them is an ECG sensor (Electrocardiogram) which helps measure the electrical activity and rhythm of your heart. Apple and Samsung’s Galaxy Watches have had the ability to measure ECG since Watch Active2, and it looks like OnePlus could finally catch up with its upcoming OnePlus Watch 3 and 3 Pro.

Spotted by Android Authority, OnePlus’ latest OHealth app version 4.30.11 brings a handful of new features such as a 60-second checkup, Wrist temperature, and ECG. The ECG results show signs of Sinus rhythm, Atrial fibrillation, Irregular heartbeat (Premature Atrial/Ventricular contractions), and High or low heart rates.

Image Credit: Android Authority

The Skin Temperature measurement looks similar to the Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch, as it measures wrist temperature during sleep. The app shows you a graph of the measurements with the variability on different days of the week. There’s also a new Health Insights feature. It shows you sleep and other health metrics and trends for the past 10 days.

Image Credit: Android Authority

Health features aside, the app also lists the OnePlus Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro devices, which could launch very soon. According to rumors, the Watch 3 and 3 Pro will get bigger batteries alongside a functional rotating crown. Both watches are expected to arrive with Snapdragon W5 SoC, 2 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage.

Considering the OnePlus Watch 2 launched in March 2024, the OnePlus Watch 3 series could launch in a few months. You can expect it to feature the same dual OS configuration for an extended battery life. And, the new sensors should make the device a strong case against Galaxy Watches, which are arguably some of the best Wear OS smartwatches out there.

What are your thoughts on the latest leak? Would you buy a OnePlus Watch 3 if it gets ECG and Skin Temperature sensors? Let us know in the comments below.