OnePlus 13 Series Launch Date Leaks, Coming Early Next Month

Thanks to the launch of Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered devices like the iQOO 13 (review) and Realme GT 7 Pro (review), the year 2024 is ending on a high note, and we’re just getting started. The Galaxy S25 series is set to launch next month. And now the official release date for the much-awaited OnePlus 13 series has also been announced.

OnePlus’ official social media handles are yet to reveal the official release date. But, tipster Abhishek Yadav posted on X what looks like the official release date poster. The OnePlus 13 series including the OnePlus 13 and 13R will launch on January 7, 2025, at 10:30 AM EST.

The tipster also posted an image of the OnePlus 13R with OxygenOS 15′s Intelligence search feature in action. For those unaware, the OnePlus 13R is expected to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, improved cameras, and a bigger 6,000 mAh battery.

Image Credit: X/ @yabhishekhd

On the other hand, the more premium OnePlus 13 which has already launched in China, features the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Hasselblad cameras, an exquisite BOE display, and a 6,000 mAh battery.

Besides smartphones, OnePlus is also expected to reveal its latest wearable, the OnePlus Watch 3. This is expected to bring a bigger battery, slimmer design, and WearOS 5.

Which OnePlus device are you the most excited for? Let us know in the comments below.