Home > News > OnePlus 13 Series Launch Date Leaks, Coming Early Next Month

OnePlus 13 Series Launch Date Leaks, Coming Early Next Month

Abubakar Mohammed
Comments 0
OnePlus 13 Launch date text revealed
Image Credit: X/ @yabhishekhd (edited by Abubakar/Beebom)
In Short
  • The OnePlus 13 series is launching on January 7 at 4:30 PM CET
  • OnePlus is expected to reveal the OnePlus 13, 13R, and OnePlus Watch 3.
  • OnePlus 13 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset whereas OnePlus 13R will have the 8 Gen 3.

Thanks to the launch of Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered devices like the iQOO 13 (review) and Realme GT 7 Pro (review), the year 2024 is ending on a high note, and we’re just getting started. The Galaxy S25 series is set to launch next month. And now the official release date for the much-awaited OnePlus 13 series has also been announced.

OnePlus’ official social media handles are yet to reveal the official release date. But, tipster Abhishek Yadav posted on X what looks like the official release date poster. The OnePlus 13 series including the OnePlus 13 and 13R will launch on January 7, 2025, at 10:30 AM EST.

The tipster also posted an image of the OnePlus 13R with OxygenOS 15′s Intelligence search feature in action. For those unaware, the OnePlus 13R is expected to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, improved cameras, and a bigger 6,000 mAh battery.

OnePlus 13R Nebula Noir Colorway With Intelligent Search preview
Image Credit: X/ @yabhishekhd

On the other hand, the more premium OnePlus 13 which has already launched in China, features the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Hasselblad cameras, an exquisite BOE display, and a 6,000 mAh battery.

Besides smartphones, OnePlus is also expected to reveal its latest wearable, the OnePlus Watch 3. This is expected to bring a bigger battery, slimmer design, and WearOS 5.

Related Articles
OnePlus Promises to End Green Line Nightmare with Lifetime Warranty
Abubakar Mohammed Dec 6, 2024
OxygenOS 15 Supported Devices: Find Out If Your Phone Will Get the Update
Anshuman Jain Oct 24, 2024
Here are All Confirmed Snapdragon 8 Elite Phones (So Far)
Abubakar Mohammed Oct 23, 2024

Which OnePlus device are you the most excited for? Let us know in the comments below.

#Tags
#OnePlus

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech on Beebom. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, hunting heads in competitive FPS games, or exploring Teyvat in Genshin Impact. He has previously worked for leading publications such as Fossbytes, How-To Geek, and Android Police.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...