Amazon Prime Video has started rolling out Watch Party – a feature that lets you watch movies and TV shows along with your friends and family. The feature is limited to users in the U.S. There’s no word on when it will go live in other regions.

Amazon’s Watch Party is currently in beta. It supports a total of 100 participants. Each participant must have an active Amazon Prime subscription to join the watch party.

To get started, open the title you’re interested to host and click on the Watch Party icon. You can now set a username for chats and invite your friends through a link. Invited participants will join the watch party through a desktop web browser.

Participants will be able to chat with others in the session, thanks to the chat feature that is natively available. Moreover, you can even send stickers in the chatbox.

The company says that watch parties are available on all desktop browsers except Apple’s Safari. Other devices such as Fire TV, smart TVs, game consoles, connected media players, mobile phones, and tablets are currently not supported.

While the feature supports titles that are available to stream, it is worth noting that it won’t work with content that are available to rent or purchase.

If you’re outside the U.S. and are interested to host watch parties, there are always extensions like Netflix Party and Vemos to the rescue. You could also check out a few other options to watch movies together with your loved ones.