OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro with 4K Display Launched in India

As expected, OnePlus has introduced the new TV 50 Y1S Pro in its Y series in India. The smart TV comes with a 4K bezel-less display, Dolby Audio, and more. It has been launched in addition to the 43-inch Y1S Pro TV that was recently launched in India and both are pretty much alike. Check out the details below.

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro: Specs and Features

The new OnePlus Y1S Pro has a 50-inch 4K bezel-less display with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and support for 10-bit colors and better dynamic contrast. It comes with the Gamma Engine for clearer and better picture quality. It also supports MEMC, HDR10+, and HLG. The display specs are mostly identical to the 43-inch Y1S Pro.

The smart TV can be synced with devices like the OnePlus Watch with Smart Volume Control and Sleep Detection features and even the OnePlus Buds, besides OnePlus phones. There’s also support for the Smart Manager feature, which allows you to easily manage storage, system speed, and more. And, Remote Diagnosis will let you detect and solve a problem easily from the comfort of your home.

It comes with two 24W speakers with support for Dolby Audio. There’s a 64-bit processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Furthermore, there’s support for Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), a Kids Mode, Data Saver Plus, and OnePlus Connect 2.0, along with built-in support for Miracast, DLNA, and Chromecast.

The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro runs Android TV 10 with access to the Google Play Store and Google Assistant. This is topped with OxygenOS Play 2.0.

In addition to this, OnePlus has introduced the Acoustic Red color of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 and the Blue Agate colorway of the OnePlus Nord Buds.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro is priced at Rs 32,999 and will be available to buy, starting July 7 via Amazon, OnePlus stores (both offline and online), and major retail stores.

Interested buyers can also get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on the use of Axis Bank cards and EMI options and get it for Rs 29,999. It also supports no-cost EMI of up to 9 months (Axis Bank) and up to 6 months (Bajaj Finserv).