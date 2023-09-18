OnePlus Pad Go Indian Launch Date Revealed

OnePlus recently teased its second tablet in India, which it later on confirmed, will be called the OnePlus Pad Go. The tablet now has an official launch date for the country and here’s a look at what to expect.

OnePlus Pad Go Coming Soon

OnePlus will launch the Pad Go in India on October 6. The company’s second tablet is meant to bring the experience to more people at a relatively affordable price to take on the likes of the Realme Pad 2, the Redmi Pad, and more. The device will be available via Amazon and Flipkart.

The company has also showcased the design of the OnePlus Pad Go. As expected, this will match the looks of the OnePlus Pad with center-positioned camera hump at the back and rounded edges, calling for a minimal look. It is seen in a Twin Mint color, which can joined by more colors. It has dual finishes at the back for both matte and glossy feels. The front has thin bezels, although, it isn’t completely bezel-less. Presenting…#OnePlusPadGo #AllPlayAllDay pic.twitter.com/9iaIow8zV7— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 16, 2023

Other than this, there’s no word on the specifications of the OnePlus Pad Go. We expect it to be a toned-down variant of the OnePlus Pad with the possibility of a smaller display. There are chances OnePlus might go for a 90Hz refresh rate instead of a 144Hz one. It could go for a 2.4K resolution and include support for a TUV Rheinland certification. Other compromises could be in the form of a mid-range chipset, a smaller battery and slower charging speeds, and more. It might fall under Rs 20,000.

The brand will reveal more details about the OnePlus Pad Go via a standalone microsite before the official unveiling and we will keep you posted about the same. So, stay tuned, and do let us know if you are looking forward to OnePlus’ second tablet in the comments below.