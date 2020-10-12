After much hype about OnePlus’ return to the mid-range segment, the OnePlus Nord made its official debut in July earlier this year. We got the Gray Onyx and Nord Blue color variants, of which we absolutely love the Nord Blue. The company is now set to unveil a new Special Edition of the OnePlus Nord alongside the OnePlus 8T in India later this week.

OnePlus took to Twitter over the weekend to tease the OnePlus Nord Special Edition. The teaser image includes a OnePlus logo carved in the sand, hinting at the arrival of an OG OnePlus One-like Sandstone Finish for the Nord. This device will be unveiled alongside the OnePlus 8T and Buds Z on 14th October, a couple of days from today.

This is not the first time we are hearing about a third color variant for the OnePlus Nord. Reputable tipster Max J. (@MaxJmb) has been hinting at this for quite some time now. He shared that the Special Edition will boast a Gray Ash colorway, have a matte finish, and will launch sometime in October. And well, his prediction seems to be on point.

OnePlus Nord Specifications

Let’s do a quick specs recap for this OnePlus mid-ranger. It features a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. You have a dual-camera punch-hole cutout at the top left. It sports a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 105-degree FOV.

The vertical quad-camera setup on the rear features a 48MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. OnePlus Nord is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC with 5G support, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. There’s also a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support present onboard.

OnePlus Nord is the most affordable 5G smartphone selling in India. It starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB+64GB base variant. I have been using the Nord for the past two months and even though there are a few software issues, you get a value-for-money package and will be satisfied with your purchase.