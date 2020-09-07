Merely a week after announcing OxygenOS 10.5.6, OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.7 to OnePlus Nord. The OTA update’s size is 96MB and is mainly focused on bringing various improvements.

OnePlus says it has improved the stabilization while recording 4K videos at 60 frames per second using the front camera. The company also claims to have improved the image clarity for the macro camera.

Apart from camera-centric changes, the update improves the display calibration and the overall power consumption of the device. It also brings better Bluetooth connectivity, something several OnePlus Nord users have complained about in the recent past. With this update, you should be getting lesser connection drops while using the phone with Bluetooth devices such as TWS earbuds or wireless speakers.

Another aspect OnePlus has improved in this update is in terms of voice call stability. In case you didn’t know, OnePlus Nord users have noticed network drops during calls and this should hopefully fix it. Take a look at the official changelog below:

Power Improved general power consumption

Camera Improved 4K 60 FPS video stabilization of front camera Improved image clarity of macro camera

Display Improved general display calibration

Bluetooth Improved Bluetooth connection stability

Network Improved voice call stability



As per reports on OnePlus Forums, multiple OnePlus Nord users are receiving the latest OxygenOS 10.5.7 update at this moment. However, if you’re not one of them, rest assured that you will be receiving it in the coming days. That said, you may update using the Oxygen updater app if you can’t wait to try out the update.