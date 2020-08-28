OnePlus Nord marked the company’s return to the mid-range smartphone segment earlier this year. The device offers you a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 765G, 48MP quad-cameras, a dual punch-hole selfie camera, and 30W charging at a starting price of Rs. 24,999. OnePlus Nord has, however, been plagued with a ton of complaints since its launch.

The complaints include a green tint issue with the display, a failed durability test due to the plastic frame, and a rather worthless macro camera. Now, OnePlus Nord users have taken to Reddit, community forum, and Twitter to report Bluetooth connectivity issues with the device.

Users mention that OnePlus Nord is facing issues with Bluetooth connection stability. The paired device is disconnected just minutes after pairing. Thus, it is hampering the user’s ability to peacefully listen to music or take calls. One user also suggests that the problem crops up only when they connect to a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, the Bluetooth connection works fine alongside a 5GHz Wi-Fi connection. That’s a weird bug if you ask me.

I’m currently using the OnePlus Nord as my daily driver and have noticed the same Bluetooth connectivity problem on my device as well. It dropped an active Bluetooth connection within a few minutes and you had to reconnect the Bluetooth earbuds or speaker again. It’s been quite frustrating but I have not faced any issues after recent updates.

OnePlus staff has requested the user’s for more details related to the issue. It’s yet to acknowledge the Bluetooth connection issue, so stay tuned for more information on the same. The company has already rolled out 3 to 4 updates to the device, adjusting the camera, charging, and overall stability of the software.