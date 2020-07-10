OnePlus Nord, the much-anticipated mid-ranger from a much-loved premium phone maker in India, is set to make its debut on July 21. The Chinese giant has been hyping up the Nord for weeks. It is currently running a short documentary series to take you through the design process, show off the device bit-by-bit, and reveal the specs in the days leading up to the launch.

We all know who’s waiting on the other side of the Internet though. One of the most reliable tipsters Evan Blass, better known as evleaks, has shared the complete specs sheet of the OnePlus Nord ahead of its launch later this month. We already learned a few of the specifications from other sources but with the full load coming from Blass, we can be sure of what’s in store.

OnePlus Nord: Rumored Specs & Features

First up, OnePlus Nord will sport a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel will boast a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution, and pixel density of 408ppi. You will also get Gorilla Glass protection, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a dual-camera punch-hole on the front.

The dual-camera punch-hole will include a 32MP Sony IMX616 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor – the same as the Realme X3 that launched in India recently. The punch-hole is located at the top left if you didn’t know already.

Under the hood, the rumors have proven right. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G runs the show, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB built-in storage. Nord will run Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 out-of-the-box. The software, along with the rumored attractive price, will be the core selling points for this mid-ranger.

OnePlus Nord: Cameras

Talking about the rear camera, the quad-camera system on the rear will be helmed by the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor. This is the same primary sensor as the last year’s flagship OnePlus 7T. You also have an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119-degree FOV, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera.

The usual connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, WiFi 802.11ac, and more will be found onboard. OnePlus Nord will come equipped with a 4,115mAh battery and Warp Charge 30T fast-charging support, as per the leak.

OnePlus Nord: Color Variants

If that wasn’t enough information, Blass’ tweet also lists out the color variants for OnePlus Nord. You will be able to choose from among – Blue Marble, Gray Onyx, and Gray Ash. If you want a sneak peek at the official renders and cases for the OnePlus Nord, you can head over to Blass’ Patreon to get a first-hand look at all the leaks.