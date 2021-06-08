Chinese smartphone brand iQOO launched its budget gaming smartphone, the iQOO Z3, in China earlier this year. Today, at a virtual event, the company has brought this device to India. The iQOO Z3 packs the Snapdragon 768G chipset, a 120Hz LCD, and an advanced cooling system. So, let’s take a look at the latest iQOO device in India.

iQOO Z3 Launched in India

The iQOO Z3 comes in three configurations, including a 6GB+128GB base variant, an 8GB+128GB variant, and a higher-end 8GB+256GB variant. The prices of each of the variants are listed below:

6GB + 128GB – Rs 19,990

– Rs 19,990 8GB + 128GB – Rs 20,990

– Rs 20,990 8GB + 256GB – Rs 22,990

The device comes in three color options, namely Deep Space Black, Nebula Gradient, and Cloud Oxygen Blue. It will be available to buy on Amazon India, with many exciting launch offers. You can get flat Rs. 1,500 off with ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, Rs. 1,000 Amazon coupons, and more. The device goes on sale starting 8th June (today) at 1 PM.

So now that you know the pricing and the availability of the device in India, let me give you a rundown of the key specs and features of the iQOO Z3.

iQOO Z3: Key Specs and Features

iQOO Z3 comes with a 3D curved glass at the back and an ultra-slim body to offer a better grip while gaming. It features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate for reduced input lag. The display has a 2408 x 1080p resolution, support for 96% NTSC color gamut, and a teardrop notch to house the 16MP selfie camera.

Speaking of the cameras, the device includes a triple-camera setup at the back, which includes a 64MP primary sensor with an f1.79 aperture. Plus, there is an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV and a 2MP sensor for macro shots.

Inside, the iQOO Z3 packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chipset. It is an octa-core processor built on the 7nm architecture, which features the Adreno 620 GPU and an integrated 5G modem. So, the iQOO Z3 also brings 5G connectivity along with advanced gaming performance.

Talking about gaming performance, the iQOO Z3 packs some special features to deliver an optimal gaming experience. It has a memory fusion technology that can boost the 8GB RAM of the device to work as an 11GB version. Moreover, there is a five-fold cooling system that features a mix of thermal gel and copper pipes to keep the device cool during long gaming sessions.

Moreover, the iQOO Z3 includes a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB-C port for charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is rare these days. It runs the FunTouchOS based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

So yeah, the iQOO Z3 seems to be the latest 5G champion in the sub-Rs. 30,000 price segment in India.