OnePlus Nord 4 Arrives with All-Metal Build, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3

Four months after its China launch, the OnePlus Ace 3V, oh sorry, the Nord 4, has finally launched in India. However, it flaunts a completely different all-metal design in comparison to its plastic-and-glass cousin from China. The specifications are mostly the same with the Nord 4 global variant being powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 as well. That said, check out the specifications and pricing of the OnePlus Nord 4 in India below!

OnePlus Nord 4 Specifications

Starting with the design, the Nord 4 sports an all-metal unibody design. This is the first time since the OnePlus 5T that we get to see the brand going back to its metal roots.

Moving on to the display, the Nord 4 features a 6.74-inch 1.5K (2772 x 1240) AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, this display offers a pixel density of 450PPI alongside a peak brightness of 2,150 nits. The display is also backed by HDR 10+ and Aqua Touch tech. On top, you get Panda Glass protection.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. When it comes to software, the OnePlus Nord 4 runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.1 right out of the box.

OxygenOS 14.1 on the Nord 4 supports a ton of AI features, including AI Writer, Audio Summary, Note Summar, Linkboost, and Best Face. It also retains the AI Eraser tool from the older OxygenOS versions. The device is also backed by 4 years of major OS updates and a whopping 6 years of security patches.

In terms of optics, the Nord 4 comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor at the helm. The secondary camera is an 8MP Sony IMX 355 ultra-wide sensor. At the front, there’s a 16MP selfie camera. For videos, the phone can shoot at up to 4K 60FPS through the primary sensor.

The Nord 4 also packs a big 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the phone brings nine 5G bands, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC.

OnePlus Nord 4 Price in India

The OnePlus Nord 4 starts at Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs 35,999, respectively.

You’ll also have the chance to avail up to Rs 3,000 discount with ICICI Bank and OneCard credit cards and EMI. The phone comes in three colorways, namely Obsidian Midnight, Mercurial Silver, and Oasis Green.

Did you find the new Nord 4 enticing enough to buy it? Check out our review of the OnePlus Nord 4. If you are interested, the pre-orders start on July 20th and the open-sale kicks off August 2nd 2024.