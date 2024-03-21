OnePlus Ace 3V aka Nord 4 Launched in China: Here Are the Specs

OnePlus’ Ace series consists of budget devices that the company releases in China. In the rest of the world, the “V” is referred to as the “Nord” series, and the model with just a numerical is called the “R” series. The Chinese smartphone giant has launched its latest addition to the series called the OnePlus Ace 3V, soon to be released as the OnePlus Nord 4 in other parts of the world. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

OnePlus Ace 3V Specifications

Let’s get the performance specifications out of the way first because they’re the OnePlus Ace 3V’s main highlight. The Ace 3V is the first phone in the world to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. It also comes with faster and latest UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM. Image Courtesy: OnePlus China

The 7+ Gen 3 is a quad-core SoC with 1 x Prime Cortex X4 core at 2.8 GHz, 4 x powerful Cortex A720 cores at 2.6 GHz, and three Cortex A520 efficiency cores at 1.9 GHz. It’s expected to perform slightly on par with the upcoming Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 which has a similar core setup. One of the main selling points of these SoCs is their built-in AI capabilities.

On the display front, the Ace 3V features a 1.5K 120Hz OLED display with support for 2160Hz PWM dimming. It’s a 6.7-inch center punch-hole unit with up to 1,100 nits of brightness and a maximum peak brightness of 2150 nits.

The phone features a dual-camera setup — The primary camera is a 50 MP Sony IMX 882 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS. The second is an 8 MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide with 112° FoV. The front camera is a 16 MP unit. Image Courtesy: OnePlus China

Powering the phone is a 5,500 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Besides, the device retains OnePlus’ signature alert slider and the back camera module looks Sony-esque with a slight protrusion and a border around the cameras. The device’s frame is made of plastic, and the overall design looks similar to the OnePlus Nord 4 which will launch soon in the subcontinent. Image Courtesy: OnePlus China

OnePlus Ace 3V comes with Android 14 based on ColorOS 4 out of the box, and the company has promised 3 major updates and four years of security patches. Besides, the phone also features an IP65 rating for protection against splashes and dust, an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, and an IR blaster.

OnePlus Ace 3V Pricing and Variants

The Ace 3V comes in three storage variants 12/256GB, 12/512GB, and 16/512GB which cost ¥1999 (~$277) ¥2299, and ¥2599, respectively. There are two colors to choose from — Titanium Space Gray and Phantom Purple Silver. Image Courtesy: OnePlus China

What are your thoughts about the OnePlus Ace 3V (Nord 4)? Will you be buying it? Let us know in the comments section below.