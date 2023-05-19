OnePlus Nord 3 Live Images and Spec Sheet Leaked; To Launch Soon

OnePlus recently introduced its budget-centric Nord device, the Nord CE 3 Lite in India. Now, it is time for the next Nord smartphone of 2023, the Nord 3. The smartphone was leaked for the first time last year. However, this time around we have the entire details leaked in all its glory. From the live images to the specs sheet, we got it all. Have a look.

OnePlus Nord 3 Leaked Fully!

Leaker MlgmXyysd has shared details (including images) about the OnePlus Nord 3 on Twitter leaving nothing to the imagination. From the images, it is clear that the upcoming Nord 3 will be the rebranded Oneplus Ace 2V launched in March in China.

The smartphone appears in a gray color option with a boxy design and a flat display. There seem to be three cameras at the back and a punch-hole cutout at the front. The top of the device features an IR blaster, and the power button and the volume rockers are located on the right side of the device. The retail box is also black with the Nord branding on top. The images reveal an 80W power brick that will be bundled with the Nord 3. OnePlus Nord 3 (aka. OnePlus Ace 2V)

Codename: Vitamin

ProjectID: OP556FL1

Model: CPH2491(IN) CPH2493(EU)

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (OPMT6983)

OxygenOS 13.0.0 / Android 13 Tiramisu 33 T.R4T3.d689c9_326dd / 5.10.110-android12-9 / VNDK 31 Snow Cone SP1A.210812.016

Widevine L1#leak pic.twitter.com/HkSexmuuf2— MlgmXyysd🐱💕 (@realMlgmXyysd) May 17, 2023

As far as the alleged specs go, the device is expected to come with a 6.74-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to peak at 1450 nits of brightness and support 1440Hz PWM dimming, along with Widevine L1. The phone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and can pack 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In the camera department, there could be a 64MP primary camera, along with 8MP and 2MP cameras. The selfie camera is expected to pack 16MP. The OnePlus Nord 3 could get a 5,000mAh battery and run Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13. Other expected details include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual nano-SIM 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.3, and more.

The launch is expected to happen in late June or early July and the price could start at under Rs 30,000. Since there are no concrete details with us, you should take these details with a grain of salt and wait for something official. We will be sure to let you know, hence, stay tuned.

Feature Image: OnePlus Ace 2V