OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Brings Upgrades at an Affordable Price

OnePlus has finally introduced the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in India as a successor to the Nord CE 2 Lite. This one brings noticeable upgrades like 108MP cameras, 67W faster charging, and more at an affordable price. The company has also launched the Nord Buds 2 TWS. Check out the details below.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite: Specs and Features

As revealed earlier, the Nord CE 3 Lite features flat edges, two big rear camera housings, and a punch hole up front. It comes in a refreshing Pastel Lime color, along with the classic Chromatic Gray. The phone has a bigger 6.72-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a screen resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Another change is in the camera department. Instead of a 64MP primary shooter, there’s a 108MP main camera with EIS support. It is accompanied by a 2MP macro camera and a 16MP selfie shooter. This is similar to the Nord CE 2 Lite. There are various camera features to try like portrait mode, Nightscape mode, slow-motion videos, dual-view mode, HDR, and time-lapse, among other things.

There’s a 5,000mAh battery on board with support for faster 67W SuperVOOC tech. The Nord CE 2 Lite supports 33W fast charging. The similarity is in the processor. OnePlus uses the Snapdragon 695 SoC, which also powered its successor. The Nord CE 3 Lite is equipped with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13. Other details to note are 5G support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, and more.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2: Specs and Features

The new OnePlus Nord Buds 2 supports the BassWave algorithm for enhanced bass and an overall balanced audio output. The 12.4mm driver comes with titanium coating, which contributes to clear audio.

The exciting part is that there’s support for up to 25dB active noise cancellation aka ANC and the Transparency mode to do the opposite of canceling out the background noises when you need to hear something important. The dual-mic setup comes with an AI Clear Calls algorithm for interruption-free calls.

Additionally, the Nord Buds 2 comes with Dolby Atmos, Dirac Audio Tuner, and Sound Master equalizer. It provides a playback time of up to 36 hours and supports fast charging to provide up to 5 hours of listening time in about 10 minutes. It also supports an IP55 rating and the OnePlus Fast Pair.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is priced at Rs 19,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 21,999 (8GB+256GB). The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 retails at Rs 2,999. Both will be available via the company’s website and Amazon, starting April 11.

The Nord CE 3 Lite comes with a discount of Rs 1,000 on the use of ICICI Bank cards, free two months of YouTube Premium, six months of Spotify Premium, no-cost EMI options, and more.