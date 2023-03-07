OnePlus Ace 2V with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Is Now Official

OnePlus has launched the new OnePlus Ace 2V in China. The phone falls in the mid-range category and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, 80W fast charging support, and more. It is said to launch in India in the form of the rumored OnePlus Nord 3. Here are the details to know.

OnePlus Ace 2V: Specs and Features

The OnePlus Ace 2V boasts a flat-edge design and sports big rear camera housings, similar to the Realme 10, the Oppo Reno 8, and more. It comes in Celadon and Black Rock colorways. There’s a center-placed punch-hole screen, which spans 6.74 inches.

It’s a 2.5D AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1450 nits of local peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 gamut, 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and a screen resolution of 2772×1240 pixels. It also supports the AOD functionality.

The hardware part includes a Dimensity 9000 SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. You get a dual-cell 5,000mAh battery, which supports 80W fast charging, much like the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The camera department includes a 64MP primary snapper with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. There’s a 16MP selfie shooter too. You get to use the phone for 4K video recording, Night mode, portrait mode, HDR, and much more.

The OnePlus Ace 2V runs ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 and has support for X-axis linear motor, dual stereo speakers, HyperBoost 2.0 for enhanced gaming, 4129mm2 VC liquid cooling, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. There’s also support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.3 NFC, and 5G.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Ace 2V is priced at CNY 2,299 (~ Rs 27,100) for the 12GB+256GB model, CNY 2,499 (~ Rs 29,500) for the 16GB+256GB model, and CNY 2,799 (~ Rs 33,000) for the high-end 16GB+512GB variant.

It will be available to buy, starting March 13 in China, and is now up for pre-order.