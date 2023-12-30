OnePlus Nord 3 Price Slashed in India by a Whopping Rs 6,000

The saturated mid-range Android phone market is a bit rough and good deals are hard to come by, especially on good devices. One such device is the OnePlus Nord 3, which originally launched at Rs 33,999. However, if you’re reading this right now, you could get the Nord 3 at a discounted price of Rs 27,999 with bank offers, a massive Rs 6,000 off the original retail price. Here’s what you need to know.

OnePlus Nord 3 Price Discounted in India

Both the 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB variants of the OnePlus Nord 3 are now available at lower prices, thanks to the official Rs 4,000 price cut. You can get another Rs 2,000 discount by using ICICI and One Card credit cards on its official store and Amazon, which brings the price of 128GB and 256GB variants down to Rs 27,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively without any catch.

For those unaware, Nord 3 is the fourth main iteration of the popular Nord series by OnePlus. The phone was first released in July 2023 and wasn’t received well by Indians due to its heavier price tag, which seemed like a departure from the Nord moniker that originally aimed to offer affordable devices.

The phone here boasts a Dimensity 9000 chipset, a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging. It also includes a good camera setup with the primary camera being a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 Ultrawide sensor.

The display and cameras as two of Nord 3’s biggest strengths, and the phone doesn’t disappoint in performance either. However, the phone starts to look dull when you compare it to other options in the market such as the POCO F5, whose base variant comes with higher storage (256GB vs 128GB) and has Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, which is a tad bit better than Dimensity 9000. We even called this phone one of the most underrated smartphones in 2023 in our YouTube video, which you can see right here:

That said, if you’re in the market for a device with a great display and cameras under Rs 30,000, the OnePlus Nord 3 shouldn’t disappoint you.