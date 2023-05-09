Poco F5 With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Launched In India; Starts at Rs 29,999

Poco has finally unveiled the new Poco F5 smartphone for India and its global markets, after officially teasing the launch sometime back. The phone acts as a Poco F4 5G successor and packs some serious upgrades over its predecessor. Check out the price, specs, features, and more details below.

Poco F5: Specs and Features

The Poco F5 sports a 6.67-inch 12-bit 120Hz Full-HD+ Flow AMOLED display with 1000 nits of peak brightness and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The panel also supports a DCI-P3 color gamut, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ certification, SGS Low Blue Light certification, and 1,920Hz PWM dimming. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and rests within a plastic chassis and sports a plastic back.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There’s support for up to 7GB of virtual RAM for a total of up to 19GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Poco F5 houses a triple camera array at the back. The primary shooter is a 64MP shooter with OIS support and a f1.79 aperture. The other two cameras are an 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP macro shooter, respectively. The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter. While the rear camera is capable to shoot 4K videos at 30fps, the front camera is limited to 1080p at 60fps. In terms of software, the rear cameras come with 7 film modes and the ability to achieve 2x Lossless In-sensor Zoom.

The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It comes with MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box. The Poco F5 will gain 2 years of software and 3 years of security updates. To maintain temperature during peak performance, the Poco F5 is equipped with a 14 Layer Graphite sheet Vapor Chamber.

Additionally, the Poco F5 comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio, and an IP53 rating, among other things. The smartphone is available in Snowstorm White, Carbon Black, and Electric Blue.

Price and Availability

The Poco F5 starts at Rs 29,999 and competes with the likes of OnePlus Nord 2T, Redmi 12 Pro+ 5G, and more. The smartphone will be exclusively available via Flipkart, starting June 27. Here are all the prices for both the Poco F5 variants:

8GB+256GB: Rs 29,999

12GB+256GB: Rs 33,999

As an introductory offer, the company is giving an instant discount of Rs 3,000 using ICICI Bank credit/ debit cards or an exchange discount worth Rs 3000. So, the introductory pricing for the Poco F5 is Rs 26,999 in India. Do you think the phone offers enough features for the value? Let us know in the comments below.