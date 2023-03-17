Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Is Here for Mid-Range Smartphones

Qualcomm has introduced a new chipset for mid-range phones as part of its Snapdragon 7 series. This is the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 mobile platform, which succeeds last year’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and claims to provide better CPU and GPU performance, along with more added perks. If you are confused, the Plus in the name is symbolic of the slightly changed naming scheme where it simply represents an upgraded version (not the minor changes) of the existing chipset. Check out the details below.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2: Details

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 has a 64-bit Kryo CPU (composed of one Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710 cores, and four Cortex-A510 cores) with up to 2.91GHz clock speeds and offers up to 50% enhanced performance. The Qualcomm Adreno GPU ensures two times improved graphics performance and 13% better power efficiency.

Speaking of which, the chipset comes with the Snapdragon Elite Gaming, which introduced gaming-focused features like Auto Variable Rate Shading (VRS) and the new volumetric rendering for more realistic elements of a game. Adreno Frame Motion Engine also increases the fps for smooth gaming.

There’s a focus on AI with the presence of the Qualcomm AI Engine. This ensures two times better AI performance and features the Qualcomm Sensing Hub (with an AI processor) to put AI capabilities to use in situations like user activity recognition and acoustic scene detection.

For the photography part, there’s an 18-bit Qualcomm Spectra Triple ISP, which is all in for improved low-light photography, up to 200MP photo capture, up to 4K videos at 60fps, and 18-bit RAW photo capture. And for the connectivity part, the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System plays its part to support download speeds of up to 4.4 Gbps, 2×2 MIMO (mmWave), 4×4 MIMO (Sub-6), up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.3, Bluetooth Low Energy Audio, NFC, and more.

Other details include support for Snapdragon Sound Technology, aptX Lossless audio support, Quick Charge 5 tech, Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec, USB 3.1, LPDDR5 RAM, and much more.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 will reach mid-range phones by Redmi and Realme by this month. Other brands are expected to follow. We will keep you posted on the detail, so, stay tuned.