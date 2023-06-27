OnePlus Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 Indian Launch Date Announced

OnePlus has been teasing the arrival of the highly rumored Nord 3 and the Nord CE 3, along with the new Nord Buds 2r in India. Following this, we finally have a launch date, which is just around the corner. Have a look at the details below.

OnePlus Nord Summer Launch Event

OnePlus will be launching its new Nord products in India on July 5. The event will take place at 7 pm, most likely online. You will be able to catch the updates on OnePlus’ YouTube channel and social media accounts. It's coming. Another generation of Nord smartphones are coming. Join us, July 5th at 7PM IST, as we drop the all-new #OnePlusNord3 5G and the #OnePlusNordCE3 5G along with the new #NordBuds2R!

Besides this, OnePlus has officially taken the wraps off all Nord products. The Nord 3 and the Nord CE 3 will share a resemblance and feature flat edges, big rear camera housings, and a punch-hole screen ( a lot like the Nord CE 3 Lite). The Nord 3 will get the signature alert slider but we don’t know if this happens for the Nord CE 3 too. It is also revealed that the Nord 3 will come in Misty Green and Tempest Gray colors, while the Nord CE 3 will have the Aqua Surge color option. Other options remain unknown.

The Nord Buds 2r truly wireless earbuds will have an in-ear design and will be available in Deep Gray and Triple Blue colorways. Not much is known about the new Nord TWS but we can expect them to be budget-focused and come with a few Nord Buds 2-like features.

As for the two new Nord phones, they are expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s scope for 50MP triple rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The chipset will be a major differentiating factor. While the Nord 3 is slated to have a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, the Nord CE 3 could come with a Snapdragon 782G chipset.

The new Nord products will be available via Amazon but proper details are still awaited. Talking about the price, nothing concrete is available but the Nord 3 could fall under Rs 40,000 while the Nord CE 3 could be a sub-Rs 30,000 phone. The Nord Buds 2r might come under Rs 3,000.

All these details will be revealed during the OnePlus Nord Summer launch event scheduled for July 5. So, stick around for all the updates. Also, are you excited about the new Nord phones and TWS? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.