OnePlus Promises to End Green Line Nightmare with Lifetime Warranty

Green line issues have plagued the smartphone industry in the last few years, but the firm affected the most was OnePlus. The brand is still tackling green line issues starting with OnePlus 8 and 8T users all the way to OnePlus 11, affecting the trust between users. OnePlus did come up with free screen and device replacement policies, and it looks like the brand is finally going all out against the green line issues with a lifetime warranty.

OnePlus has now announced that it’s offering a Lifetime Warranty for Green Line issues. The initiative is called – OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution. Through this, OnePlus says it’s tightening its quality assurance standards with stringent checks and “extended service policy of a lifetime”.

Image Credit: OnePlus

This means if a green line ever shows up on your OnePlus device, you can walk into a OnePlus authorized service center and get the screen replacement for free. Now, OnePlus does have a small disclaimer that the replacements will depend on parts availability. Also, the firm may not replace the display if the phone has dents or marks on the chassis or any damage that might indicate the phone was dropped before.

The latter point may feel unfair if the line appeared without external damage. But that’s how brands are rolling about free screen replacements these days. That said, the final decision depends on the service center, so users will not be totally out of luck.

In the press release, OnePlus claims they now use PVX-enhanced Edge Bonding Layer in its AMOLED panels. These can withstand extreme climatic changes. Besides, they also claim the displays can withstand extreme temperatures and humidity.

What are your thoughts on OnePlus’ lifetime warranty for Green Line issues? Let us know in the comments.