OnePlus, as we all know, is a community-driven company and is constantly getting new ideas and feedback from its customers for improving your device experience. So, the company announced IDEAS 2.0 earlier this year to gather some feature-ideas for its Android-based mobile OS, OxygenOS. Now, the Chinese giant has announced the features that they might add to a future version of OxygenOS.

The post for IDEAS 2.0 received a massive positive response from the OnePlus community. This post received more than 7,300 submissions from 5,427 community members. Also, more than 12,000 people liked the post and 8,800 comments were recorded.

Amongst all those entries, the company finally shortlisted the features that they consider are the best and might introduce them in future versions of their mobile software. These include:

Add an FPS counter option to Game Space. Separate volume for each app and allow dual media playback. Lockscreen customization. Wireless file transfer from PC to OnePlus devices and vice-versa. Power Diet — an aggressive battery saving mode that would greatly extend the battery life of OnePlus devices by limiting most non-essential apps and features. Optimized Dark Mode with true black instead of grey, or option to switch between both. Partial screenshot – to capture a particular area of the screen.

So, as you can see, these are some pretty innovative feature ideas for OxygenOS, especially the native FPS counter in Game Space. In response to that feature, OnePlus said that they have been working on the same for quite some time now, and they will release it in “future system update”.

Moreover, most of the other features in the list like the wireless file transfer, partial screenshot, and optimized dark mode, as per OnePlus, were already under work. However, the company did not give any specific timeline for the release of these features.