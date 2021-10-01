OnePlus Buds Z2 Official Renders and Specs Leaked Online

Earlier this month, reliable leakster Steve H.McFly (OnLeaks) leaked the design of OnePlus’ upcoming budget earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Z2. A new report on GizNext now reveals the black color variant of the earbuds along with the key specifications of the Buds Z2.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Leaked Specifications

According to the report, the OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available in two color variants — Day White and Night Black. The design remains fairly similar to last year’s Buds Z. You can check out the images of both variants below, courtesy of GizNext:

Coming to the specifications of the earbuds, the report claims that the Buds Z2 will offer 11mm dynamic drivers with triple microphones that support DNN noise reduction algorithm. The Bluetooth version is 5.2 with 10 meters of range and supported codecs are said to be AAC and SBC. You might also get hybrid ANC on these earbuds.

While the earbuds offer IP55 water and dust resistance, the charging case promises IPX4 splash resistance.

You get a 40mAh battery on each earbud and the charging case has a capacity of 520mAh. You could expect seven hours of usage on a single charge from these earbuds. Combined with the charging case, it could take the overall usage time could go up to 38 hours. The case may fully charge in 90 minutes. According to tipster Max Jambor, 10 minutes of charging could give you 5 hours of playback time.

OnePlus is expected to launch the Buds Z2 sometime in October alongside OnePlus 9 RT. We will be updating you when that happens, so stay tuned for more information.

Featured Image Courtesy: GizNext