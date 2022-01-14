OnePlus Buds Z2 with ANC and Flash Charge Launched in India

OnePlus, alongside the OnePlus 9RT, has also introduced the OnePlus Buds Z2 as another addition to its audio portfolio. The budget truly wireless earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), fast charging support, and more attractive features, that too, under Rs 5,000. Here’s a look at what it offers.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Arrives in India

The OnePlus Buds Z2 gets a different design as compared to the OnePlus Buds Z. Although, it features the same in-ear design and a stem. It comes in Pearl White and Obsidian Black colors to choose from.

The earbuds come with support for up to 40dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to cancel out the unnecessary background sounds and Transparency mode to allow for the sounds you want to hear. There are 11mm Bass-tuned dynamic drivers for bassy sound output. The Buds Z2 includes a three-mic setup for noise and wind reduction calibration.

While the charging case gets a 520mAh battery, each earbud has a 40mAh battery. The Flash Charge fast charging is claimed to provide 5 hours of playback (charging case and earbuds) and 2 hours of playback (only earbuds) in just 10 minutes. The combined playback time is touted to 27 hours with ANC and 38 hours without ANC. The case includes a USB Type-C port for charging.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 also comes with support for IP55 water and sweat resistance, 94ms low latency, and Dolby Atmos. Additionally, it gets Bluetooth version 5.2, Google Fast Pair, and the Hey Melody app for the needed adjustments.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Buds Z2 is priced at Rs 4,999 and becomes yet another ANC-enabled earbuds that fall under Rs 10,000. It competes with the likes of the Nothing ear (1), Realme Buds Air Pro, and even the recently launched Sony WF-C500 in India. The earbuds will be available to buy, starting January 18 via Amazon India, Flipkart, and the company’s website.