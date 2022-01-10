Budget-Centric Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in India

Sony has introduced its new truly wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-C500, in India. The new earbuds fall in the budget price range and come with attractions such as up to 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance, and more. Here’s a look at the details.

Sony WF-C500 is Here to Compete with Nothing and OnePlus

The Sony WF-C500 comes with Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) for high-quality audio and calling experience. The sound can be adjusted via the Equalizer setting of the Headphones Connect app. The earbuds also support 5.8mm dynamic Neodymium audio drivers.

The earbuds, which feature an in-ear design, are small and compact and come encased in a cylindrical charging case, which is also equally lightweight and portable. The WF-C500 earbuds come in black, white, orange, and green color options.

The Sony WF-C500 earbuds come with up to 10 hours of battery life, which the users can extend up to 20 hours using the charging case. These TWS earbuds also support fast charging, which can provide up to an hour of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging.

Sadly, the new budget truly wireless earbuds by Sony don’t offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which is offered by various affordable TWS options such as the Nothing ear (1), the OnePlus Buds Z, the Realme Buds Air Pro, and more.

Additionally, the Sony WF-C500 comes with buttons to play /pause, increase/ decrease volume, and change songs. Plus, this is also how users can activate Google Assistant or Siri for the ease of taking or making calls.

Price and Availability

The Sony WF-C500 TWS earbuds carry a price tag of Rs 5,990 and compete with the likes of Nothing ear (1) and even OnePlus Buds Z, which offer ANC support, bigger drivers, and more features.

Sony’s affordable TWS earbuds will be made available via Sony retail stores, www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites, starting January 16.