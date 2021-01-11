The wait has finally come to an end. OnePlus has stepped foot into a new category, i.e wearables, with the launch of the OnePlus Band in India today. It is ready to rival the likes of Xiaomi and Realme with its affordable fitness tracker. The company offers an AMOLED display, 13 sport modes, a heart rate and SpO2 sensor, and long battery life via its first fitness band.

OnePlus Band Specifications

OnePlus Band features a dual-tone strap design, which looks pretty cool, and houses the central pill that tracks your health and well-being. The band features a 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 294 x 126-pixel resolution. It is the same size as the Mi Band 5 display. I, however, am not the biggest fan of the all-caps OnePlus logo at the front.

OnePlus Band is the company’s first-ever wearable device and arrives before its long-rumored smartwatch.

Thie fitness band features a heart rate and SpO2 sensor for 24/7 heart rate tracking and blood oxygen monitoring respectively. The OnePlus Band also monitors sleep, sends you sedentary reminders, and more. It is also IP68 water and dust-resistant so you don’t need to worry while wearing it to the beach or swimming pool.

The band supports 13 sports modes, including Outdoor running, Outdoor cycling, Outdoor walking, Indoor Cycling, Indoor running, Fat loss running, Free training, Badminton, Cricket, Swimming, Yoga, Elliptical machine, and weight training.

OnePlus Band connects over Bluetooth 5.0 and all of your health data is synced with the new OnePlus Health app. It enables you to view your activity data, set new watch faces, use your gallery photos as watch faces, and more. The fitness band will also offer silent alarm, weather, music playback controls, Find Phone, and more.

OnePlus Band promises up to 14-days of battery life on a single charge. How do you charge the band though? While Mi Band 5 has finally simplified its charging woes with a magnetic connector, you have to use a charging cradle with the OnePlus Band. You will need to pull out the pill from the strap and place it in the charging cradle to charge the fitness band.

Price and Availability

OnePlus Band is priced at Rs. 2,499 in India and will arrive with the black/ gray strap out-of-the-box. You can buy the Navy and Tangerine Gray dual-color straps by shelling out an additional Rs. 399.

It will be available for early access sale on 12th January, enabling Red Cable Club members to first get their hands on this fitness band. It will be available for everyone else the very next day, i.e 13th January, via Amazon India, Flipkart, the OnePlus Store app, and offline retailers.

Buy OnePlus Band from Amazon (Rs. 2,499)