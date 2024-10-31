OnePlus 13 Launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite and a Huge 6,000mAh Battery

After weeks of leaks and teasers, OnePlus finally launched its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, in China today. The latest iteration is among the first Android phones to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, but that’s not just it. The successor to last year’s OnePlus 12 is getting a revamped design, 50MP triple-cameras, the latest flavor of Android, and well, even a minor price hike. So, here’s everything you need to know about the new OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 13: Specifications

OnePlus 13 features the familiar 2K+ 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED BOE X2 2K+ 120Hz display that we saw on its predecessor. The front panel supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and has a peak brightness of 4500 nits.

While the display size remains the same, the phone takes up a smaller form factor, measuring 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5 mm. In comparison, the OnePlus 12’s dimensions came in at 164.3 x 75.8 x 9.2 mm. Due to this and thinner bezels, the phone has a screen-to-body ratio of roughly 91.2% and weighs lighter at 213 grams. Image Credit: OnePlus

The key highlight of the OnePlus 13 is none other than the recently-launched Snapdragon 8 Elite. This is coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage on the base model. OnePlus is also offering other variants with up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 13 comes with a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-808 sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide Samsung JN1 sensor with a 114-degree FOV, and lastly, a 50MP Sony LYT600 periscope sensor with 3x optical zoom. The front camera is a 32MP selfie unit that it retains from the previous model.

OnePlus 13 packs in a massive 6000 mAh battery, which is an upgrade over the last year’s 5400 mAh unit. It supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The wired charging can juice up the phone from 0% to 100% in 26 minutes. OnePlus 13 also supports magnetic charging, similar to MagSafe on iPhones.

In terms of connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a USB Type-C 3.2 port. The phone comes with an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

The latest OnePlus flagship runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 in China, but its global units will run on OxygenOS 15 which was announced last week. Some notable features include redesigned Quick Setting toggles, Lock Screen Depth Effect, Intelligent Search, and numerous AI additions. You can take a look at our OxygenOS 15 features list to learn more.

OnePlus 13: Pricing and Availability

Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 comes in three colors – Blue Moment, Dew Morning Light, and Obsidian Black. It is now up for pre-order and will be available for purchase from November 1 in China. We expect it to launch in other regions soon. There are four configurations to choose from and here’s how they’re priced:

12 GB + 256 GB – CNY 4,499 (~$630)

– CNY 4,499 (~$630) 12 GB + 512 GB – CNY 4,899 (~$690)

– CNY 4,899 (~$690) 16 GB + 512 GB – CNY 5,299 (~$740)

– CNY 5,299 (~$740) 24 GB + 1 TB – CNY 5,999 (~$840)

This makes the latest flagship slightly more expensive than the OnePlus 12 whose base variant started at CNY 4,299 (~$605). Do note that the pricing may fluctuate across regions once the global version launches.