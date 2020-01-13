Last year’s OnePlus phones, both the OnePlus 7 and 7T lineups, arrived with a 90Hz Fluid Display panel. The Chinese giant also confirmed that all of its new phones that follow will feature at least 90Hz display panels. But, at the OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication Meeting in China today, the company has talked about its new much-rumored 120Hz OLED display panel.

Prior to the event, OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau on Weibo confirmed today that the company will talk about its 120Hz OLED display panel — an upgrade over its existing 90Hz display. The research and development (R&D) for this display is complete and we expect this panel to be baked into the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, with the latter boasting a 2K+ ultra-clear resolution. The OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to come equipped with a 90Hz panel – same as the 7T lineup.

Though it’s already exciting to hear that one of the most trusted phone makers will be offering 120Hz displays with its upcoming flagships, OnePlus has shared some key details for the new display panels.

As you can see in the image above, the headers (from L to R) suggest that the 120Hz OLED display will be fluent, accurate, and comfortable to use. It will boast a 240Hz screen sampling rate and JNCD (Just Noticeable Color Difference) < 0.8 to deliver you a more accurate color performance. It will deliver 10.7 billion colors, offer 10-bit support, and a dedicated MEMC chip for motion-smoothing on the phone (first for a smartphone).

OnePlus also claimed that it offers “one of the best automatic brightness adjustment settings” in the Android ecosystem and will continue to do so. The image above also confirms that 120Hz display will support 4096-level automatic brightness, screen color temperature dimming, and multi-scenario judgment dimming to offer you the perfect viewing experience.

On stage at the Screen Technology event, OnePlus further claimed that “its 120Hz OLED display panel is one of the most anticipated” in 2020. The feature set listed above does make us excited for OnePlus 8 lineup but we will most likely see the 120Hz panel on the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus on February 11.

Featured Image Courtesy: Weibo/快科技2018