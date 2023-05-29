OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Limited Edition Smartphone Unveiled In India

OnePlus has officially unveiled the limited edition Marble Odyssey color option for the OnePlus 11 smartphone. The arrival was teased a few days back. To recall, the same smartphone was introduced earlier in China as the “Jupiter Edition”. Check out the details below.

OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Launched

The highlighting feature of the Marble Odyssey version is its “3D microcrystalline rock back panel” that emulates the topography of Jupiter. The circular camera module also keeps the design language intact. OnePlus claims that each of the pieces that comprise the back panel is 100% hand-picked and hand-crafted. It is also resistant to fingerprints and regular wear and tear. The back panel also has an anti-bacterial coating.

It is expected to come with a custom SIM ejector pin, Jupiter-themed stickers, and a special edition box.

The smartphone will fundamentally be the same as the regular OnePlus 11 5G smartphone. It will pack a 6.7-inch 2K+ AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM. There’s a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

The smartphone’s cameras has backed by Hasselblad. There’s a 50MP primary snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens, along with a 16MP selfie shooter. It runs OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.

The special edition will go on sale via Amazon on June 6. There’s no word on the pricing, though. Additional benefits include instant bank discounts and no-cost EMI options, special offers for Red Cable Club members, impressive exchange value, and discounted Screen Protection Plan.

So, will you buy the new Marble Odyssey Edition of the OnePlus 11? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.