A OnePlus 11 Special Edition Is Coming Soon to India

OnePlus wants to get people talking about the OnePlus 11 again with the launch of a special edition variant in India. The company is soon planning to launch the Marble Odyssey variant of the same. Check out the details below.

OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition to Launch Soon!

The OnePlus 11 5G arrived globally in February with two color options. Following this, a special “Jupiter Edition” was introduced in China. Now, the same variant is coming to India soon but with a new “Marble Odyssey” moniker.

The special edition of the OnePlus 11 will have a “3D microcrystalline rock back panel” that is supposed to emulate the topography of Jupiter. The circular camera module will also carry the theme elements. It is said that each of the pieces that comprise the back panel is 100 percent hand-picked and hand-crafted. The back panel is resistant to regular wear and tear. It is also fingerprint resistant and has an anti-bacterial coating.

The special edition is expected to come with a custom SIM ejector pin, Jupiter-themed stickers, and a special edition box. The core design however will remain the same. Similarly, the core specifications will be the same as well.

You can expect a 6.7-inch 2K+ AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. There could be a 50MP primary lens, a 48MP ultra-wide, and 32MP telephoto lens, along with a 16MP selfie shooter. It will run OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.

The OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey edition could be priced at Rs 64,999 and come bundled with the OnePlus Buds Z2. However, there’s no word on the exact launch date yet. We shall know more details soon. We will keep you posted as we receive more information on this. So, stay tuned for further updates.