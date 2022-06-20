OnePlus 10T Leaked Price Details Hint at Good News!

OnePlus is now expected to introduce another OnePlus 10 phone and rumors hint at a OnePlus 10T, thus, marking the return of the company’s ‘T’ phones. Before this becomes official, we now have some details on the smartphone’s possible launch timeline, price, and more. Here’s a look at what to expect.

OnePlus 10T Price, Launch Details Leaked

A recent report by IT Home suggests that the upcoming OnePlus 10T flagship phone won’t be as expensive as the recent OnePlus phones. It is expected to cost between CNY 3,000 (~ Rs 35,000) and CNY 4,000 (~ Rs 46,000). If this information turns true, it would be good news for many as OnePlus’s original motto was to produce affordable flagship phones. Although, the OnePlus devices’ prices increased exponentially over the years!

The report also reveals that the rumored OnePlus 10T will be launched in the second half of this year and could happen as soon as next month. You should know that this isn’t official information and we need to wait for some for a better idea.

We also have a look at the leaked OnePlus 10T spec sheet. As per the report, the OnePlus 10T will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+, similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro. It is said to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The camera department is expected to include a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. This setup is a toned-down version of the OnePlus 10 Pro’s 50MP+50MP+8MP camera configuration. It could be backed by a 4,800mAh battery (smaller than the 5,000mAh battery of the OnePlus 10 Pro) but with support for 150W fast charging tech, much like the OnePlus 10R.

We can expect a 10 Pro-like design with a few changes. However, we are not sure as to what will be true given that these details are still rumors. To get a more conclusive idea, we need to wait for OnePlus to reveal some details on this. So, stay tuned for further updates, and do let us know your thoughts on the rumored OnePlus 10T price in the comments below.

Featured Image: Representation of OnePlus 10 Pro